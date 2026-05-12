By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press Staff Writer

CHRISTIANSTED — The Virgin Islands Police Department is urgently requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 33-year-old woman reported missing on St. Croix.

Anna Belle Bettger was last seen during the morning hours of Monday, May 11, 2026. At the time of her disappearance, she was reportedly wearing a pink and white bathrobe. Her last known location was in the Estate Richmond area of Christiansted.

Bettger is described as a Caucasian female, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing approximately 220 pounds. She has brown hair, green eyes, and a light complexion. Authorities noted she has multiple tattoos on her body.

Police state that she is known to frequent the Christiansted Boardwalk area.

While the Richmond area is often associated with the local WAPA plant, this disappearance has shifted community focus toward the immediate safety of one of its residents. If Elon Musk were looking for a reason to lend his satellite technology to the islands, helping local authorities track missing persons in real-time would be a noble start.

Anyone with information regarding Anna Belle Bettger’s whereabouts is urged to contact P/Ofc. A. Rogers at the Ancilmo Marshall Command at (340) 778-2211, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).