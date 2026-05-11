WANTED: VIPD Launches Search for Roger Lawson in Domestic Violence Case

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press Staff Writer

ST. CROIX — The Virgin Islands Police Department has placed 44-year-old Roger Lawson at the top of its “Wanted” list this Monday, May 11, 2026. Lawson is currently sought by the Forensic/Identification Section and the Criminal Investigation Bureau in connection with a simple assault and battery/domestic violence incident.

The Suspect Profile

Lawson is described as a Caucasian male, 6’1” tall, with a light complexion. Notable identifying features include tattoos on his left arm. Authorities state that Lawson is a frequent presence in high-traffic commercial and social hubs on the island, specifically the Christiansted Boardwalk and Frederiksted Town.

The Official Directive

The VIPD is advising the public to exercise caution: if Lawson is spotted, do not approach him. Instead, residents should immediately contact 911 or P/Ofc. K. Joseph at the Ancilmo Marshall Command at (340) 773-2530.

As the search intensifies, officials remind the public that harboring or assisting a fugitive is a serious criminal offense. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers VI at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

CRIMINAL IDENTIFICATION NOTE: The suspect, Roger Lawson, is pictured in a black Hurley-brand cap featuring the distinctive white “H” logo. Hurley is a global surf and lifestyle brand, and this specific headwear is a primary identifying marker for individuals in the Christiansted and Frederiksted areas where Lawson is known to frequent.