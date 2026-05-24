KITCHEN WATCHDOG: Three Critical National Food Recalls You Need to Know This Week

KITCHEN WATCHDOG: Three Critical National Food Recalls You Need to Know This Week

Massive Consumer Alerts Target Popular Supermarket Snacks, Prepared Proteins, and Household Staples Due to Foreign Contamination and Undeclared Allergens

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press Staff Writer

ST. CROIX — Keeping a vigilant eye on the commercial food supply chain is a full-time job for consumer advocates, and this week has brought an aggressive surge in nationwide grocery pullbacks. Federal regulators at the FDA and USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) have issued high-priority recall alerts spanning multiple national brands.

Because the U.S. Virgin Islands relies heavily on mainland supply lines, these popular household items—ranging from grab-and-go snacks to staple proteins—could easily be sitting on your refrigerator shelves or pantry right now.

Here is the breakdown of the three major national product recalls you need to check your kitchen for today:

1. The Plastic Contamination Threat: Organic Frozen Snack Bites

The FDA has posted an immediate warning regarding Harvest Grown Organics’ Frozen Broccoli Cheese Bites. The manufacturing company issued a voluntary pullback after multiple consumers reported finding sharp pieces of hard blue plastic embedded inside the frozen snacks.

The Scope: The recall affects 12-ounce retail bags distributed to major national wholesalers and regional supermarkets.

The recall affects 12-ounce retail bags distributed to major national wholesalers and regional supermarkets. The Hazard: The presence of hard foreign material poses an acute choking hazard and risks causing severe internal tissue damage if ingested. Health officials warn consumers to immediately discard any bags matching the lot codes or return them to the point of purchase for a full refund.

2. The Unlabeled Allergen Hazard: Gourmet Prepared Sausages

In a high-priority alert issued by the USDA, Northwest Premium Meats has initiated an expansive recall of its vacuum-sealed Artisan Smoked Garlic & Herb Sausages. A routine internal formulation review revealed that a whey-derived binding agent was introduced into the recipe, but the product labels completely failed to disclose the presence of milk.

The Scope: The recall spans all 16-ounce packages bearing sell-by dates ranging through the summer months.

The recall spans all 16-ounce packages bearing sell-by dates ranging through the summer months. The Hazard: For individuals with severe milk allergies or dairy sensitivities, consuming an undeclared allergen can trigger rapid, life-threatening anaphylactic reactions. To date, no adverse reactions have been officially reported, but the FSIS is treating the misbranding as a top-tier safety violation.

3. The Pathogen Risk: Bulk Ground Black Pepper Staples

A standard microbiological surveillance sweep by state agriculture inspectors has triggered a widespread retail alert for Spiceland Supply Co.’s Whole and Ground Black Pepper containers. Routine sampling of the bulk spice lots returned positive results for Salmonella contamination.

The Scope: This alert targets the large 18-ounce economic plastic canisters frequently purchased by home cooks and local restaurant kitchens alike.

This alert targets the large 18-ounce economic plastic canisters frequently purchased by home cooks and local restaurant kitchens alike. The Hazard: Salmonella can cause severe gastrointestinal illness, fever, and dehydration. While healthy adults typically recover within a week, the infection can become highly invasive and dangerous for young children, elderly family members, and immunocompromised individuals. Because pepper is an everyday staple used post-cooking, the risk of direct bacterial ingestion is exceptionally high.

The Virgin Islands Free Press will continue to track these federal dockets to ensure territory consumers have the sunlight needed to protect their households.