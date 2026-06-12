AISLE-WAY AMBUSH: ST. THOMAS COST-U-LESS BRAWL ENDS IN DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ARREST AND ROTISSERIE CHICKEN PURCHASE

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

ST. THOMAS — What began as a family shopping trip at a major local warehouse retailer devolved into a chaotic, multi-stage physical altercation, culminating in an arrest and a bizarre detour to the hot food counter.

Shane Fredericks was detained by Virgin Islands Police Department patrol officers following a violent disturbance inside the St. Thomas Cost-U-Less establishment. Documents filed in the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands reveal that Fredericks has been formally hit with domestic violence charges, including Simple Assault (DV) and Disturbance of the Peace, following a family confrontation that spilled directly into the commercial aisles.

Defensive Positions and the Warehouse Floor Takedown

The emergency sequence unfolded on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at approximately 11:03 a.m., when VIPD Officer Michael Hilaire Sr. was urgently dispatched to the center aisle of the retail warehouse. Responding officers arrived to find a scene marked by torn clothing, visible abrasions, and scattered merchandise.

According to sworn police affidavits, the victim had been shopping with his grandmother when he attempted to pick up a bag of puppy food. The routine task was abruptly interrupted when Fredericks, who is the victim’s uncle, took offense to an exchange regarding the grandmother’s treatment. Investigators note that the verbal friction escalated instantly when Fredericks aggressively rushed into the victim’s immediate personal space.

Court filings detail that the victim immediately raised his arms into a defensive cross-chest posture to create a buffer. Fredericks allegedly bypassed the defense, forcefully grabbing the front of the victim’s shirt and pulling him downward, triggering a heavy struggle that sent both men crashing onto the concrete floor before internal store security guards and alert employees could intervene to break them apart.

The Second Charge and a Hot Food Departure

While Fredericks later claimed to investigators that his nephew had been the primary aggressor who initiated the physical contact, independent eye-witness testimony secured at the scene completely upended the defendant’s narrative.

A civilian bystander who witnessed the entire event told VIPD detectives that after store security initially separated the two men, they stood apart for several moments. Without warning, Fredericks allegedly re-engaged, executing a secondary charge and violently grabbing the victim by the front of the neck.

Following a second intervention by the witness and store security, the 911 Emergency Center was notified. Rather than fleeing the property or remaining at the scene of the confrontation, Fredericks reportedly rushed to the back of the Cost-U-Less retail floor, selected a hot rotisserie chicken, calmly proceeded through the cash registers to pay for the item, and then walked out to wait in a vehicle parked outside the entrance.

Forensic Tracking and Legal Ramifications

Upon arrival, VIPD personnel observed that the front of the victim’s shirt was torn in several places, matching the physical descriptions of the shirt-grabbing maneuvers provided by independent witnesses. The victim also sustained a painful abrasion to his left elbow. The VIPD Forensics Unit was immediately called to the scene, with Detective Telemaque-Prince arriving shortly thereafter to photographically document the physical trauma. Fredericks was found to have sustained minor bleeding near the nail of his right ring finger.

Officers extracted Fredericks from the parked vehicle, placing him into the rear of patrol unit PD-346 where he was formally advised of his constitutional Miranda rights.

Fredericks was subsequently transported to the Richard N. Callwood Command Booking Room for formal processing. Because the underlying family structure of the dispute dictates a domestic violence designation under territorial law, Fredericks was denied a standard monetary bail schedule. He was subsequently remanded to the direct custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending his mandatory Advice of Rights appearance before the Superior Court.