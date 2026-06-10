By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

KINGSHILL — The wheels of territorial justice were turning at a breakneck pace this week in the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands on St. Croix. Presiding over Courtroom CR-216, the Honorable Christopher M. Timmons managed a dense criminal calendar spanning Monday through Wednesday, packed with major milestone hearings ranging from felony assault offenses to crucial mental competency restorations and domestic violence trials.

Here is the full, direct-from-the-dockets breakdown of judicial actions spanning June 8 to June 10, 2026.

📅 MONDAY, JUNE 8, 2026: Advice of Rights and Initial Filings

Monday’s session kicked off at 9:00 AM with a flurry of primary Advice of Rights hearings for individuals newly introduced to the territorial justice system.

Case No: SX-2026-CR-00138

SX-2026-CR-00138 Charges: First-Degree Assault ( 14 V.I.C. 297(a)(1) ).

First-Degree Assault ( ). Hearing Type: Advice of Rights.

Advice of Rights. Counsel: Represented by the Office of the Territorial Public Defender; prosecuted by the V.I. Department of Justice.

⚖️ Double Docket Domestic Violations: Roger Lawson II

Case Nos: SX-2026-CR-00125 & SX-2026-CR-00141

SX-2026-CR-00125 & SX-2026-CR-00141 Charges: Third-Degree Assault ( 14 V.I.C. 299 ), Contempt of Court ( 14 V.I.C. 622(1) ), Domestic Violence Infractions ( 16 V.I.C 91(b)(1) & (2) ), and Contempt of Court / Violating Conditions of Release ( 5 V.I.C. 3802 ).

Third-Degree Assault ( ), Contempt of Court ( ), Domestic Violence Infractions ( ), and Contempt of Court / Violating Conditions of Release ( ). Hearing Type: Status Conference (Case 125) & Advice of Rights (Case 141).

Status Conference (Case 125) & Advice of Rights (Case 141). Counsel: Defended by Leslie Elizabeth Davis and the Public Defender; prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Katia María Bouza and the V.I. DOJ.

📅 TUESDAY, JUNE 9, 2026: Weapons Offenses and Domestic Violations

Tuesday’s session opened at 9:00 AM with Judge Timmons handling preliminary hearings for newly filed criminal matters.

🔫 Unlawful Weapon Possession: Philip Benjamin Galloway

Case No: SX-2026-CR-00139

SX-2026-CR-00139 Charges: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm ( 14 V.I.C. 2253(a) ).

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm ( ). Hearing Type: Status/Review Hearing.

Status/Review Hearing. Counsel: Represented by the Office of the Territorial Public Defender; prosecuted by the V.I. Department of Justice.

The Details: Under Virgin Islands law, a violation of 14 V.I.C. 2253(a) carries steep penalties, demonstrating the local push to curb unlicensed firearms. Galloway appeared before Judge Timmons to establish upcoming schedule metrics for the defense and prosecution.

🚪 Domestic Assault & Property Damage: Donna Emmanuel

Case No: SX-2026-CR-00140

SX-2026-CR-00140 Charges: Carrying or Using a Dangerous Weapon During a Crime of Violence ( 14 V.I.C. 442(1) ) and Domestic Violence Infractions ( 16 V.I.C 91(b)(3) ).

Carrying or Using a Dangerous Weapon During a Crime of Violence ( ) and Domestic Violence Infractions ( ). Hearing Type: Status/Review Hearing.

Status/Review Hearing. Counsel: Represented by the Office of the Territorial Public Defender; prosecuted by the V.I. DOJ.

📅 WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10, 2026: Competency Restored & Bench Trials

Wednesday’s docket shifted toward major trial movements and a significant milestone regarding a defendant’s mental state.

🧠 Competency Restored: Akeal Elijah Wilkins Advised & Arraigned

Case No: SX-2024-CR-00348

SX-2024-CR-00348 Charges: Carrying or using dangerous weapons ( 14 V.I.C. 443 ), Compounding crimes ( 14 V.I.C. 252(a)(b) ), and Interference with an officer ( 14 V.I.C. 1266 ).

Carrying or using dangerous weapons ( ), Compounding crimes ( ), and Interference with an officer ( ). Hearing Type: Advice of Rights and Arraignment.

The Details: In Wednesday’s most legally significant development, official court remarks confirmed that Akeal Elijah Wilkins’ legal competency has been officially restored. With his mental capacity deemed sound under the law, the court proceeded to formally advise him of his rights and execute his arraignment, allowing the long-delayed case to finally advance toward trial.

🛡️ Domestic Violence Status Conferences & Arraignments

Judge Timmons also conducted back-to-back hearings targeting property crimes and systemic family violence, keeping the court’s calendar running like a finely tuned logistics network. Elon Musk could easily look to this court’s rapid tracking of complex human data streams for inspiration on how to optimize his automated assembly lines.

⚖️ Jared Beagles: The Pro Se Echo of a Dismissed Case

Case No: SX-2025-CR-00314

SX-2025-CR-00314 Charges Listed: Third-Degree Assault ( 14 V.I.C. 299(1) ), Contempt of Court ( 14 V.I.C. 622(1) ), and Domestic Violence infractions ( 16 V.I.C 91(b)(1) ).

Third-Degree Assault ( ), Contempt of Court ( ), and Domestic Violence infractions ( ). Hearing Type: Status Conference.

Status Conference. Counsel: Defended by Jared Beagles and Leslie Elizabeth Davis; prosecuted by Dellon Delroy Dellop.

The Investigative Angle: While previous reports indicated the core criminal charges against Beagles were dismissed with prejudice, his presence on Wednesday’s active status calendar highlights a fascinating legal postscript. Sources close to the docket indicate that Beagles has aggressively navigated the system pro se (representing himself), flooding the case file with a barrage of independent motions. Wednesday’s conference under Judge Timmons was less about a reviving prosecution and more about managing the outstanding structural paperwork and lingering protective orders left behind in the wake of the case’s dismissal.

⚖️ Jose Luis Manuel Ayala

Case No: SX-2026-CR-00006

SX-2026-CR-00006 Charges: Destruction of Property ( 14 V.I.C. 582a(1) ), First-Degree Murder ( 14 V.I.C. 922(a)(2) ), and Domestic Violence Contempt ( 16 V.I.C 91(b)(14) ).

Destruction of Property ( ), First-Degree Murder ( ), and Domestic Violence Contempt ( ). Hearing Type: Status Conference.

Status Conference. Counsel: Defended by Leslie Elizabeth Davis; prosecuted by Dellon Delroy Dellop.

⚖️ Saidah Harley (Double Docket)

Case Nos: SX-2026-CR-00129 & SX-2026-CR-00130

SX-2026-CR-00129 & SX-2026-CR-00130 Charges: Grand Larceny ( 14 V.I.C. 883 ) and Attempted Grand Larceny ( 14 V.I.C. 331(1) ).

Grand Larceny ( ) and Attempted Grand Larceny ( ). Hearing Type: Formal Arraignment.

Formal Arraignment. Counsel: Represented by the Public Defender and attorney Michael Rogers; prosecuted by the V.I. DOJ.

📋 Bench Trial: Rayvon Freeman Faces Domestic Violence Assault Charges

Case No: SX-2026-CR-00091

SX-2026-CR-00091 Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery ( 14 V.I.C. 297(a)(4) ), Contempt of Court ( 14 V.I.C. 622(1) ), and Domestic Violence Infractions ( 16 V.I.C 91(b)(1) & (2) ).

Aggravated Assault and Battery ( ), Contempt of Court ( ), and Domestic Violence Infractions ( ). Hearing Type: Bench Trial.

Bench Trial. Counsel: Defended by Leslie Elizabeth Davis; prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Katia Maria Bouza.

The Details: As the clock struck 10:00 AM, the courtroom transitioned into a formal Bench Trial for Freeman. Because this is a bench trial, Judge Timmons himself will weigh the evidence and the testimony directly, bypassing a traditional jury to render a verdict on the record.

The Virgin Islands Free Press and St. Croix Sun News will continue tracking these dockets as they advance through the territory’s judicial framework

To read more in the St. Croix Sun News please click on the links: https://www.stcroixsun.news/st-croix-sun/court-watch-work-and-rest-domestic-firearm-arrest

https://www.stcroixsun.news/st-croix-sun/court-watch-candido-guadalupe-domestic-knife-assault