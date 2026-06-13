The ‘Sabra Switch’—How Insidious Shrinkflation Slips Onto St. Croix Grocery Shelves Notice-Free

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

CHRISTIANSTED — In an era of climbing shipping tariffs, fluctuating marine fuel surcharges, and a relentless cost of living, territory consumers are used to checking their receipts carefully. But a new, quieter threat is slipping onto grocery and convenience store shelves across St. Croix with zero fanfare from the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs (DLCA).

Welcome to the inaugural edition of the St. Croix Sun News Consumer Corner, where we pull back the curtain on the subtle corporate sleight-of-hand draining your household budget. Our first target? The infamous “Sabra Switch.”

SHRINKFLATION ON THE SHELVES: A side-by-side comparison of Sabra hummus containers captured at a St. Croix retail outlet reveals the structural downsizing hitting territory consumers. The legacy 10-ounce tub (left) is being systematically replaced by a redesigned 8-ounce container (right). While corporate packaging touts a “New Low Price,” the retail cost on local shelves remains locked at the previous premium rate of up to $7.99—amounting to a silent 20% volume reduction and an increased financial burden on U.S. Virgin Islands grocery budgets. (St. Croix Sun News / John McCarthy)

The 20% Disappearing Act

For years, a standard mid-day snack or quick deli pull meant picking up a familiar, comforting 10-ounce tub of Sabra Hummus. It was a staple that fit cleanly into a week’s budget. But a close look at convenience store coolers across the island reveals that a massive corporate downsizing has quietly taken place right under our noses.

National manufacturer Sabra has officially phased out its legacy 10-ounce container, swapping it for a sleek, downsized 8-ounce tub.

To smooth over the transition, corporate marketing teams slapped bright blue ribbons on the design boasting a “Delicious New Taste” and promises on mainland shelves of a “new low price.” But out here in the reality of the Caribbean supply chain, that “low price” never made it past the container ships.

As the V.I. Free Press’ investigative lens caught this week, consumers are still staring down a steep $6.99 price tag at the register. The math is simple, and it isn’t in your favor: you are paying the exact same premium price, but walking out the door with 20% less food.

Shrinkflation in the Food Desert

This practice is technically known as “shrinkflation”—the process of items shrinking in size or quantity while their prices remain completely stagnant or actually increase. While a two-ounce deficit might seem minor on a single grocery trip, it represents a massive compounding drain on a household’s monthly purchasing power.

When regulatory bodies like the DLCA remain silent on these packaging swaps, the burden falls entirely on the consumer to play detective in the deli aisle. The Virgin Islands Free Press is keeping its eyes on the shelves. If corporate brands think they can quietly trim the margins of our local food supply while charging historic premium prices, they can expect a permanent spotlight right here in our corner.

🌿 SIDEBAR: Environmentally Friendly

Hats Off to Jordan Supermarket for “Good-Lookin’ Out”

While major multi-national conglomerates are busy shrinking their products, local merchants are stepping up to provide real, sustainable value. This week, the Sun News consumer spotlight travels down King Street to Jordan Supermarket in Frederiksted Town, where we found a brilliant alternative to standard kitchen plastics.

Hovering at a highly reasonable $1.49, the supermarket is stocking Amal Eco-Friendly Coconut Fiber Sponges.

Unlike standard, traditional kitchen dishwashing pads that rely on petroleum-based foams, microplastics, and synthetic chemical glues, these cleaning aids are woven from completely natural coconut husks. They provide a rugged, highly durable scrub that naturally breaks down over time without contributing to plastic pollution in our local landfills or pristine marine environments.

The V.I. Free Press tips its cap to the team at Jordan Supermarket for looking out for both our wallets and our island ecosystems. True consumer advocacy isn’t just about calling out the bad actors—it’s about celebrating the local businesses making green living accessible.