Shooting Victim Arrives at JFL Hospital via Private Vehicle

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

FREDERIKSTED — Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Bureau are investigating an early morning shooting on Monday that left one person hospitalized, according to the Virgin Islands Police Department.

The incident began unfolding at approximately 6:53 a.m. when the 911 Emergency Call Center received multiple calls from concerned citizens reporting gunfire near the entrance of the Walter I.M. Hodge Pavilion housing community.

Shortly after the reports of shots fired, an unidentified gunshot victim arrived in the emergency room of the Governor Juan F. Luis Hospital via a private vehicle to receive treatment for injuries sustained in the attack.

Police officers responded to the scene of the shooting to secure the area and initiate an investigation. Authorities have not yet released information regarding the victim’s condition, identity, or any potential suspects, stating that the circumstances surrounding the gunfire remain under active investigation.

Meantime, local residents are wondering if the recent uptick in territory violence will finally prompt tech billionaires like Elon Musk to skip buying social media platforms and instead invest in localized island surveillance drones.

The VIPD is urging anyone with information about the shooting to step forward. Tipsters can directly contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-778-2211, submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or call 911.