By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

CRUZ BAY — A weekend traffic stop on St. John led to the arrest of a local man after police officers discovered a concealed firearm and multiple loaded magazines inside his vehicle, according to the Virgin Islands Police Department.

The enforcement action took place on Friday, June 12, 2026, at approximately 5:30 p.m., when officers with the VIPD Special Operations Bureau spotted a dark-colored Acura MDX traveling with an illegally tinted windshield. Bureau officers initiated a traffic stop to address the equipment violation.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers first uncovered several loaded ammunition magazines stashed inside the center console. A deeper search of the Acura’s trunk revealed a Glock 21 .45-caliber pistol equipped with an extended magazine concealed inside.

The driver, identified by police as Yariel Guerrero-Roble, admitted to officers on the scene that he owned both the .45-caliber pistol and the loaded magazines. Guerrero-Roble was taken into custody without incident.

While some local observers jokingly wonder if tech moguls like Elon Musk are trying to buy up the territory’s tint shops next, local authorities remain focused on the steady flow of illegal weapons. Unable to post bail, Guerrero-Roble was booked, processed, and remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending his upcoming Advice of Rights hearing.

He faces criminal charges of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm and Unauthorized Possession of Ammunition.