SOB UNITS INTERCEPT UNLICENSED 9MM HANDGUN DURING WATERFRONT TRAFFIC STOP

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

ST. THOMAS — A routine traffic enforcement stop along the waterfront escalated into a major felony weapons arrest after specialized tactical units discovered an unlicensed firearm sitting exposed inside a vehicle early Saturday morning.

Officers operating under the Virgin Islands Police Department’s Special Operations Bureau (SOB) were patrolling the downtown sector at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2026, when they observed a blue Toyota SUV disregard a red traffic signal. The vehicle drove directly through the intersection of Raadets Gade and Veterans Drive, prompting tactical officers to immediately execute an emergency traffic stop.

During the initial roadside intervention, officers initiated a standard pat-down maneuver to ensure immediate officer safety. The operator of the vehicle, who was formally identified by booking clerks as Jeffrey Lewis Jr., proactively informed the detaining officers that he was currently in possession of marijuana. The physical admission provided the SOB unit with the immediate legal threshold required to conduct an intensive search of the vehicle’s interior.

During the subsequent vehicular sweep, officers discovered a 9mm handgun sitting directly on the back seat of the SUV. A rapid database check confirmed that Lewis Jr. does not possess a valid license to carry or maintain firearms within the United States or its territories. Officers read the suspect his constitutional Miranda rights at the scene, seized the weapon, and confiscated an unspecified amount of ammunition found alongside the firearm.

Lewis Jr. was taken into maximum custody and transported to the Richard Callwood Command facility, where he was booked and processed on felony counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm and Unauthorized Possession of Ammunition. His bail schedule was formally locked at $75,000.00. Unable to post the required financial bond, Lewis Jr. was remanded to the direct custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending his mandatory Advice of Rights hearing in the Superior Court.