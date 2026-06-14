Community in Mourning After 15-Year-Old Shot to Death in Savan; Governor, DOH Respond

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

ST. THOMAS — A 15-year-old high school student lost his life following a Friday afternoon shooting in the Savan area of St. Thomas, sparking widespread community grief, a formal executive response, and the deployment of territory-wide mental health resources.

The incident began at approximately 2:17 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2026, when the 911 Emergency Call Center received an automated notification from the ShotSpotter detection system indicating multiple gunshots had been fired in the vicinity of Vester Gade. Shortly after the alert, a citizen contacted emergency services to report that a male victim had been injured.

Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) units responding to the scene discovered a responsive male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency medical services transported the victim via ambulance to the Roy Lester Schneider Hospital, where medical staff performed lifesaving measures. Despite medical intervention, the youth later succumbed to his injuries. Next of kin have identified the deceased as Tre’Vante Etienne, 15, a student at Charlotte Amalie High School.

According to local reports, the investigation is being handled by the Major Crimes Unit. While unconfirmed accounts regarding motives or potential suspects have circulated widely on social media, the VIPD has cautioned that the investigation remains in its early stages.

Etienne’s death marks the eighth homicide on St. Thomas and the 17th for the territory since the start of 2026, according to the Source Homicide List.

Governor Bryan Reacts to Loss in His Childhood Neighborhood

On Saturday, June 13, Governor Albert Bryan Jr. issued a poignant official statement expressing deep sadness and disturbance over the tragedy. The loss hit exceptionally close to home for the territory’s chief executive, who spent his formative years in the very community where the crime occurred.

“Today, my heart is heavy,” Governor Bryan said. “This tragedy strikes particularly close to home for me. I grew up in Savan. I walked those streets as a young boy. I knew a neighborhood where families looked out for one another, where children played freely, and where hope was stronger than fear. To witness the reality that our young people face today compared to the community I remember is heartbreaking.”

The Governor emphasized that the issue extends beyond the scope of law enforcement alone.

“This is not simply a policing problem. It is a community problem. It is a family problem. It is a societal problem,” Bryan stated, calling for a unified effort from government, parents, faith leaders, and educators to reclaim neighborhoods and build safe spaces for Virgin Islands youth. “No parent should have to bury a child. No neighborhood should have to endure the pain of seeing its children become victims of violence.”

Department of Health Deploys Behavioral Health Support

Recognizing the deep emotional toll and trauma rippling through Charlotte Amalie High School and the wider community, the Virgin Islands Department of Health (DOH) quickly mobilized on Saturday to offer immediate behavioral health services.

Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion urged families to focus on the mental health impact of the tragedy, stating, “This is a profoundly difficult time for our community. Our hearts are with Tre’Vante’s family, friends, classmates, and all those who loved and cared for him.”

Officials are strongly encouraging parents and caregivers to monitor children for behavioral changes, anxiety, or withdrawal, noting that exposure to sudden gun violence triggers severe emotional distress in young people.

Information & Support Hotlines

The community is reminded that anonymous tip lines are completely secure, and mental health support is free and confidential.

To Report Information: VIPD Investigation Bureau / Major Crimes: 340-774-2211 (Extensions 5555 or 5556) Crime Stoppers V.I.: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

Mental Health & Grief Counseling Resources: Crisis Hotline: Call or Text 988 (24/7 Free & Confidential) St. Thomas Behavioral Health Clinic: 340-774-6380 St. John Behavioral Health Services: 340-776-6400 St. Croix Behavioral Health Clinic: 340-773-1311



🛑 EDITOR’S NOTE: YOU ARE NOT ALONE

The sudden loss of a loved one can cause an overwhelming, unmoored sense of grief, anxiety, and psychological trauma. If you or someone you know is struggling with depression, feeling isolated, or navigating severe mental distress in the wake of recent community tragedies, please know that you do not have to carry this weight in silence.

Safe, confidential, and completely free support is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please reach out to the resources below:

📞 National & Mainland Support

The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Call or Text 988 (Available nationwide, 24/7, free, and confidential for anyone experiencing a mental health crisis or emotional distress).

Call or Text (Available nationwide, 24/7, free, and confidential for anyone experiencing a mental health crisis or emotional distress). The Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 to connect with a crisis counselor 24/7.

🏝️ Local U.S. Virgin Islands Resources

St. Thomas Behavioral Health Clinic: 340-774-6380

340-774-6380 St. Croix Behavioral Health Clinic: 340-773-1311

340-773-1311 St. John Behavioral Health Services: 340-776-6400

Intervention saves lives. If you suspect a family member, neighbor, or friend is struggling after a catastrophic loss, please do not wait for them to ask for help—reach out, check on them personally, and connect them to these resources today.