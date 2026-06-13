STX MAN ARRESTED IN WORKPLACE SEXUAL ASSAULT INVESTIGATION; RELEASED ON BAIL PENDING MONDAY HEARING

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press Reporter

ST. CROIX — A 30-year-old St. Croix man is free on bail this weekend following his arrest on Friday in connection with a workplace sexual assault investigation that began in late March.

According to the Virgin Islands Police Department, the investigation was launched on the afternoon of March 29, 2026, when an adult female arrived at the Wilbur H. Francis Command police station to report that she had been inappropriately touched by a male individual while at her place of employment.

The case was turned over to the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Following a multi-week probe by CIB detectives, the suspect was formally identified as Rafea Abdallah Hassan.

Detectives successfully secured an arrest warrant for Hassan from a Superior Court Judge on June 8, 2026. Four days later, on Friday, June 12, CIB officers executed the warrant and took Hassan into custody without incident.

Hassan is the owner of the Waffle Burger food van next to the Gas For Less Service Station in Diamond Plaza across the street from the Sunny Isle Shopping Center in Estate Diamond.

Following his arrest, Hassan was booked and processed. He was able to quickly secure release after posting a $500.00 bail bond.

Hassan is scheduled to make his initial appearance in the Superior Court for an Advice of Rights hearing on Monday morning, June 15, 2026, where the formal charges against him will be read.