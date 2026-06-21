COURT WATCH: High-Profile Assaults and Arraignments Dominate Criminal Docket While Waste Citations Pile Up

COURT WATCH: High-Profile Assaults and Arraignments Dominate Criminal Docket While Waste Citations Pile Up

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

KINGSHILL — Accountability was on full display in Courtroom CR-103 this past week as the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands processed a dense lineup of criminal matters before Honorable Judge Yolan C., Brow Ross. From serious felony assault arraignments to initial advice of rights hearings, the St. Croix criminal docket saw constant activity.

The Virgin Islands Free Press brings you a comprehensive, day-by-day structural breakdown of who appeared before the bench, what charges they face, and the specific statutory violations keeping local defense attorneys busy.

⚖️ The Criminal Docket: June 15 – June 19, 2026

Friday, June 19, 2026: End-of-Week Advice of Rights

The criminal week concluded with an initial appearance targeting recent local enforcement actions:

Defendant: Kent Fraser

Kent Fraser Case No: SX-2026-CR-00150

SX-2026-CR-00150 Representation: Office of the Territorial Public Defender vs. VI Department of Justice

Office of the Territorial Public Defender vs. VI Department of Justice Hearing Type: Advice of Rights

Advice of Rights Statute Under Review: 5 V.I.C. § 3802 (Pertaining to arrest procedures and the initiation of formal criminal complaints).

Thursday, June 18, 2026: Vandalism and Destruction of Property

Mid-week enforcement brought domestic and property disputes to the forefront:

Defendant: Michelle Francis

Michelle Francis Case No: SX-2026-CR-00144

SX-2026-CR-00144 Representation: Office of the Territorial Public Defender vs. VI Department of Justice

Office of the Territorial Public Defender vs. VI Department of Justice Hearing Type: Advice of Rights

Advice of Rights Statutes Charged: 14 V.I.C. § 622(1): Malicious injury or destruction of property belonging to another. 14 V.I.C. § 1508: Contempt of court/violating lawful court mandates or protective constraints.



Wednesday, June 17, 2026: Major Arraignment and Status Super-Session

Wednesday proved to be the heaviest day on the active criminal calendar, split between status updates on ongoing felony files and fresh arraignments for newly processed individuals.

Status Conferences (Pre-Trial Tracking)

Leopold Gittens, III (SX-2025-CR-00131): Facing 14 V.I.C. § 1266 regarding weapons violations or illegal manufacturing/possession thresholds. Represented by private counsel Chad Alexander Mitchell.

Facing regarding weapons violations or illegal manufacturing/possession thresholds. Represented by private counsel Chad Alexander Mitchell. Kaleem Fraites (SX-2026-CR-00108): Facing 14 V.I.C. § 581 regarding property entry, burglary, or grand larceny foundations. Represented by Chad Alexander Mitchell.

Facing regarding property entry, burglary, or grand larceny foundations. Represented by Chad Alexander Mitchell. Warren Freeman (SX-2026-CR-00109): Facing 14 V.I.C. § 297(a)(1) —Assault in the third degree with an intent to commit a felony or using a deadly weapon. Represented by Chad Alexander Mitchell.

Facing —Assault in the third degree with an intent to commit a felony or using a deadly weapon. Represented by Chad Alexander Mitchell. Yanira Rosario (SX-2026-CR-00122): Facing 14 V.I.C. § 297(a)—Assault in the third degree. Represented by Chad Alexander Mitchell.

Formal Arraignments

David Bermudez (SX-2026-CR-00133): Entered formal pleas regarding charges under 14 V.I.C. § 297(a)(2) (Third-degree assault with a weapon) and 14 V.I.C. § 299 (Simple assault and battery). Represented by the Territorial Public Defender.

Entered formal pleas regarding charges under (Third-degree assault with a weapon) and (Simple assault and battery). Represented by the Territorial Public Defender. Enrique Velasquez, III (SX-2026-CR-00134): Arraigned on charges under 20 V.I.C. § 493(a)(1) —Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquors or controlled substances. Represented by the Territorial Public Defender.

Arraigned on charges under —Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquors or controlled substances. Represented by the Territorial Public Defender. Jabari White (SX-2026-CR-00135): Arraigned under 14 V.I.C. § 443 regarding illegal entry, grand larceny, or possession of stolen property. Represented by the Territorial Public Defender.

Monday, June 15, 2026: Domestic Violence and Battery

The judicial week opened with immediate bond and booking reviews following weekend arrests:

Defendant: Rafaeh Abdallah Hassan

Rafaeh Abdallah Hassan Case No: SX-2026-CR-00116

SX-2026-CR-00116 Representation: Office of the Territorial Public Defender

Office of the Territorial Public Defender Hearing Type: Advice of Rights

Advice of Rights Statutes Charged: 14 V.I.C. § 299(1): Simple assault and battery. 14 V.I.C. § 622(1): Malicious destruction of property.



🗑️ The Litter and Waste Docket (Thursday, June 18)

Per our standard newsroom operational policy, we relegate the minor municipal sanitation citations and litter complaints to the absolute end of the record. While minor, these matters reflect an ongoing territorial crackdown by environmental enforcement officers—namely Officers Kira Francis and Rasheeda King—targeting illegal dumping, junked cars, and overgrown properties.

All items below were heard during the special morning session on Thursday, June 18.

The Litter Blotter Box:

Hector Gordon (SX-2026-LT-00061 & 00062): Hit with two distinct citations by Officer Kira Francis for causing/permitting an illegal accumulation of waste on premises ( 19 V.I.C. § 1563(5) ) and maintaining an abandoned/junked automobile or boat ( 19 V.I.C. § 1563(6) ).

Hit with two distinct citations by Officer Kira Francis for causing/permitting an illegal accumulation of waste on premises ( ) and maintaining an abandoned/junked automobile or boat ( ). Aramis Gordon (SX-2026-LT-00063): Cited by Officer Francis for accumulation of wreckage and waste in a public place ( 19 V.I.C. § 1563(5) ).

Cited by Officer Francis for accumulation of wreckage and waste in a public place ( ). Argeny Martinez Arias (SX-2026-LT-00075): Cited by Officer Francis for disposal of waste at an unauthorized site ( 19 V.I.C. § 1563(18) ).

Cited by Officer Francis for disposal of waste at an unauthorized site ( ). Soyica Jarvis (SX-2026-LT-00079): Cited by Officer Francis for depositing waste in a public place outside of a proper receptacle ( 19 V.I.C. § 1563(1) ).

Cited by Officer Francis for depositing waste in a public place outside of a proper receptacle ( ). David Feliciano (SX-2026-LT-00081): Cited by Officer Rasheeda King for an abandoned/junked motor vehicle or boat ( 19 V.I.C. § 1563(6) ).

Cited by Officer Rasheeda King for an abandoned/junked motor vehicle or boat ( ). Calvin Winston Herbert, Jr. (SX-2026-LT-00082): Cited by Officer King for improper public waste disposal ( 19 V.I.C. § 1563(1) ).

Cited by Officer King for improper public waste disposal ( ). Shelton Joseph (SX-2026-LT-00076, 00077, & 00078): Faced a triple-threat citation stack from Officer King, including unauthorized disposal at a site (19 V.I.C. § 1563(18)), unauthorized collection of waste (19 V.I.C. § 1563(15)), and illegal transportation of solid or hazardous waste (19 V.I.C. § 1563(12)).

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This court watch represents the official public records filed with the Superior Court Clerk’s Office for the District of St. Croix.