CRIME ALERT: Armed Carjackers Using Deadly New ‘Trap’ Technique on St. Croix Roads

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press Reporter

ST. CROIX — The Virgin Islands Police Department is urging motorists to exercise extreme caution after armed carjackers utilized a deceptive and dangerous new tactic to ambush a resident in the Frangipani area.

In a “Community Update” broadcast, St. Croix District Chief Uston Cornelius and Officer Naomi Joseph revealed the details of the chilling night-time ambush, warning the public that getting out of your car to move debris could make you the next target.

The Frangipani Ambush: How the Trap Works

According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m.. A resident was driving through the Frangipani area when he encountered a tire deliberately placed flat in the middle of the roadway.

Thinking it was merely a traffic hazard, the driver stepped out of his vehicle to move it. The moment he did, he was rushed and ambushed by armed assailants. The gunmen seized the vehicle and fled the scene, leaving the victim stranded on the dark roadway.

“These are things that’s happening here,” Officer Naomi Joseph warned. “When you see cars, things in the middle of the road, do not stop.“

STOLEN VEHICLE ALERT: Have You Seen This Lexus?

The VIPD has released an image of the stolen vehicle taken during the armed carjacking, as you can see below.

Make/Model: White Lexus (F-Sport package)

White Lexus (F-Sport package) Distinctive Features: High-gloss black mesh grille, dark aftermarket multi-spoke rims, tinted windows, and a sunroof.

Police are asking anyone who spots this vehicle or witnesses individuals operating it to immediately report it. Do not approach the vehicle yourself.

VIPD Survival Guide: What to Do If the Road is Blocked

The VIPD issued direct, life-saving defensive driving protocols for anyone traveling St. Croix roads after dark:

DO NOT GET OUT: If you see a tire, a branch, or any suspicious debris blocking your lane, assume it is an ambush. Never step out to investigate.

If you see a tire, a branch, or any suspicious debris blocking your lane, assume it is an ambush. Never step out to investigate. REVERSE IMMEDIATELY: Put your vehicle in reverse and put distance between yourself and the obstacle. Turn around and head in the opposite direction.

Put your vehicle in reverse and put distance between yourself and the obstacle. Turn around and head in the opposite direction. CALL 911 ON THE MOVE: As you are driving away from the location, call 911 immediately to report the hazard so emergency dispatchers can send armed units to clear the area.

“Help Us to Help You” — Burglaries, Robberies Under Investigation

The carjacking comes amid a broader surge in property crimes across the St. Croix district. In the broadcast shown in our featured image, Chief Cornelius reassured an anxious public that detectives are actively working on a rash of recent burglaries and robberies.

“We wanted to make sure you know that it has not dropped by the wayside,” Cornelius said, asking residents to keep coming forward with tips while detectives piece the facts together. “Help us to help you.”

Officer Joseph echoed the call to action, reminding residents that police cannot be everywhere at once. “If you saw something and you know something, share it with us. Because we not there… All of us together can really take a dent into crime.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE TO KEEP YOUR FRIENDS AND FAMILY SAFE. Anyone with information regarding the Frangipani carjacking, the stolen white Lexus, or recent burglaries is urged to contact the VIPD or call Crime Stoppers USVI.

Call Crime Stoppers USVI with your tips: 1-800-222-8477.