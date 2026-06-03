Acting Governor Roach Celebrates Public Service at 36th Annual Employee of the Year Ceremony on St. Croix

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press Reporter

CHRISTIANSTED — Acting Governor Tregenza A. Roach joined the Division of Personnel and public servants from across the territory on Wednesday for the 36th Annual Employee of the Year Recognition Ceremony at Government House on St. Croix. The annual event celebrates the dedication, professionalism, and daily contributions of public employees throughout the Government of the Virgin Islands.

The ceremony honors outstanding workers from various executive branch departments, agencies, and offices whose daily work reflects the highest standards of reliability, leadership, and teamwork.

“Public service requires patience, discipline and a deep sense of responsibility,” Acting Governor Roach said during his address. “The employees recognized today represent the very best of those values. They are examples of what it means to serve with dignity, consistency and pride.”

Acting Governor Roach emphasized that the ongoing progress across the U.S. Virgin Islands is fundamentally driven by the men and women who quietly carry out the daily operations of government, often without public fanfare.

“But their work matters,” Roach added. “It matters to the family applying for assistance, the senior waiting for service, the student walking into a new school, the driver using a safer road and the resident who needs government to respond with professionalism and care. Today, we say thank you.”

Local Honorees Recognized

Among the notable honorees celebrated at Government House on St. Croix was Naydyeyah A. Acoy Thomas, who was named the Office of the Governor’s 2026 Employee of the Year for the St. Croix District. Leonard Rabsatt, a Dignitary Security Officer with the Executive Security Unit, was recognized as the Employee of the Year for the St. Thomas/St. John District. Both were commended for their exceptional professionalism and service to the people of the Virgin Islands.

Personnel Director Cindy Richardson noted that the annual selection process highlights individuals who routinely exceed their standard job requirements to lift their respective teams.

“They lift their teams, serve the public with professionalism and help set the standard for what government service should look like,” Director Richardson said. “We are proud to celebrate them and grateful for all they continue to contribute.”

The complete list of the 2026 Employees of the Year spans dozens of local agencies, including the Bureau of Corrections, Department of Health, the Virgin Islands Police Department, and the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority.