ST. JOHN DRIVER CHARGED WITH VEHICULAR HOMICIDE, CHILD ABUSE AFTER FATAL WATER TRUCK PLUNGE KILLS DAUGHTER

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press Reporter

ST. JOHN — A local commercial driver faces a litany of felony charges—including vehicular homicide and aggravated child abuse—following a catastrophic water truck crash on Centerline Road earlier this year that claimed the life of his six-year-old daughter.

Levi Calvin was formally charged following a detailed crash reconstruction by the Virgin Islands Police Department Traffic Bureau. The probable cause fact sheet, filed in the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands on June 3, 2026, paints a grim picture of speed, repeated safety warnings ignored, and an unrestrained child in a commercial vehicle.

The Fatal Descent on Centerline Road

According to court documents authored by VIPD Traffic Bureau Supervisor Sgt. Joycelyn Lee-Bobb, the incident occurred on January 31, 2026, at approximately 2:02 p.m.. Calvin was operating a 19,500-pound Freightliner F170 truck loaded with water, traveling northwestward on Centerline Road (Gerda Marsh Road). His six-year-old daughter, identified in court records as A.C., was riding as a front-seat passenger.

Investigators note that the lawful speed limit for trucks navigating that section of Centerline Road is strictly 10 miles per hour.

As the heavily loaded Freightliner passed the Grunwald entrance and entered a curve, an eyewitness traveling in the opposite direction reported seeing the truck careen around the corner on just two wheels, completely out of control.

Calvin lost stability, and the massive truck flipped onto its right side. The vehicle began sliding along the asphalt, shearing through a Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority (WAPA) utility pole. Driven by its own momentum, the truck plunged over the embankment, tumbling approximately 300 feet down a steep hillside before colliding violently with a tree.

Emergency Response and Extrication

First responders from the VIPD, Fire Department, EMS, and St. John Rescue arrived to find the cabin of the Freightliner partially crushed down the embankment.

Emergency crews had to deploy hydraulic “jaws of life” tools to cut Calvin from the wreckage. An EMT manually removed six-year-old A.C. from the crushed front seat. The child was pronounced deceased at the scene at 4:15 p.m.. A subsequent autopsy performed by forensic medical examiner Dr. F. Landron determined her cause of death to be blunt force trauma and cranial cerebral injuries.

Prior Safety Warnings Ignored

The VIPD investigation revealed that the minor passenger was entirely unrestrained. Standing 47 inches tall and weighing 45 pounds, A.C. was riding in the front passenger seat without a seatbelt, a car seat, or the booster seat legally required for her age and size. Under Virgin Islands law, children under the age of 13 are prohibited from riding in the front seat of vehicles equipped with airbags.

Furthermore, court filings reveal that Calvin had been explicitly warned about the risk on multiple occasions. Sgt. Lee-Bobb and Officer Jameel Febres stated they had previously conducted motor carrier inspections on St. John and warned Calvin directly that transporting a minor in the commercial truck violated territorial occupant protection laws.

The vehicle’s owner, John Griffith, also told officers that he had previously forbidden Calvin from allowing the child inside the vehicle, noting that his commercial insurance policy strictly prohibited unauthorized individuals from riding in the cargo truck.

Reconstruction Confirms Excessive Speed

Though environmental conditions were completely clear and the truck’s brake pads and tires were found to be in good working order, physical evidence on the roadway pointed directly to excessive speed.

Traffic investigators documented a massive, continuous skid mark stretching 149 feet and 8 inches along the flat, curving asphalt. Sgt. Lee-Bobb affirmed that skid marks of that magnitude are entirely inconsistent with the area’s 10 mph commercial speed limit, proving the vehicle was traveling at a rate far beyond what was reasonable or prudent to maintain control.

Severe Criminal Charges Filed

The VIPD concluded that Calvin’s reckless operation of the vehicle, paired with a total failure to secure his daughter, directly caused the fatal crash.

The Criminal Division of the Virgin Islands Department of Justice has approved a sweeping list of charges against Calvin, including:

Vehicular Homicide (Negligent homicide by vehicle via disregard for public safety)

(Negligent homicide by vehicle via disregard for public safety) Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect (Resulting in the death of a child)

(Resulting in the death of a child) Child Abuse and Child Neglect

Negligent Driving

Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Child Restraints and Seatbelts

The case will now proceed through the St. Thomas and St. John Division of the Superior Court.