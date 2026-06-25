DEATH INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY: Unresponsive Man Found Dead Next to Weapon at Mahogany Run Villas

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

ST. THOMAS — The Virgin Islands Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau is actively investigating the discovery of an unidentified male found deceased next to a weapon on Thursday morning inside the Mahogany Run Villas complex.

According to a formal statement released by the VIPD, the emergency response began at approximately 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2026, when a concerned citizen contacted the 911 Emergency Call Center. The caller reported observing a male lying on the ground on the side of the road near a vehicle within the residential villa community.

The citizen further specified to dispatchers that a weapon was located directly next to the unresponsive male.

Emergency Response and Scene Secured

VIPD patrol officers and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel were immediately dispatched to the specified roadside location inside Mahogany Run Villas. Upon arrival at the scene, responding Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) examined the male and confirmed that he was deceased.

Authorities have stated that the identity of the deceased male is currently unknown. His identity is officially being withheld pending verification and the formal notification of next of kin.

Active Investigation: Public Assistance Requested

The VIPD has classified the case as an active, ongoing investigation. Law enforcement personnel have secured the area, and forensic units are processing the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the death and the presence of the weapon.

The Virgin Islands Police Department is urging anyone who may have seen unusual activity in the vicinity of Mahogany Run Villas late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, or who possesses any information regarding this incident, to contact authorities immediately.

Information can be provided by calling: