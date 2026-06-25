CRYSTAL COVE ARREST: St. Thomas Woman Detained on Domestic Violence Charges Following Vehicular Assault

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

ST. THOMAS — A housing search escalated into physical violence early Wednesday morning, resulting in the arrest of a St. Thomas woman on domestic violence charges after she allegedly scratched and bit her intimate partner inside a vehicle.

According to Superior Court documents filed on June 25, 2026, Ayanna N. Welsh was taken into custody by the Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) following an incident at the Crystal Cove complex.

Friction Over Housing and Alcohol

The physical altercation occurred at approximately 3:41 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24. VIPD Officer Yoelie Emmanuel responded to a dispatched emergency call regarding an active assault at Crystal Cove.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the male complainant. He stated that he had been involved in an intimate relationship with Welsh for the past several days and had spent the evening trying to help her find temporary accommodations. After driving Welsh to several friends’ residences—all of whom refused to let her stay—he informed Welsh that she could not stay at his home.

According to the probable cause fact sheet, the situation reached a breaking point while both individuals were seated inside the complainant’s vehicle. He reported that as he began searching for a bottle of vodka in the rear seat area, Welsh became enraged and began throwing items out of the car.

The Escalation and Physical Assault

The complainant exited the vehicle to retrieve the discarded belongings and placed a towel back into the rear passenger section. Upon re-entering the front seat of the vehicle, Welsh reportedly reached forward from the rear seat, slapping him and scratching him across his face, causing visible lacerations.

He immediately contacted 911 to request police intervention. While awaiting the arrival of responding officers, he opened the vehicle door and requested that Welsh return his car keys. Welsh then allegedly lunged forward and bit him on his left forearm, prompting him to physically push her away to prevent further injury.

Forensic Processing and Judicial Timeline

A subsequent on-scene investigation by the VIPD confirmed that the victim sustained facial scratches and a distinct bite mark on his left arm. Crime Scene Technician V. Monsanto of the VIPD Forensic Unit was dispatched to the scene to photographically document the injuries.

Welsh was advised of her constitutional rights and placed under arrest. She was transported to the Richard Callwood Command Police Station for booking and processing before being remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections. Under territory domestic violence mandates, no bail was set at the time of booking.

Welsh is formally charged with:

Assault or Battery with Circumstances of Aggravation / Domestic Violence (14 V.I.C. § 299(2) and 16 V.I.C. § 91(b)(1))

(14 V.I.C. § 299(2) and 16 V.I.C. § 91(b)(1)) Disturbance of the Peace (14 V.I.C. § 622(1))

Court dockets from the C-Track Public Portal show that Welsh’s Advice of Rights hearing was held on Thursday morning, June 25, in the St. Thomas Magistrate Division before Magistrate Judge Julie Smith Todman. An official arraignment has been scheduled for July 10, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. before Judge Simone M. VanHolten-Turnbull.