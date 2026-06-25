ANNAS RETREAT DISPUTE: St. Thomas Woman Arrested for Domestic Property Destruction After Vehicular and Home Damage

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

ST. THOMAS — An ongoing domestic dispute escalated into an arrest on Sunday evening after a St. Thomas woman allegedly forced her way into an Annas Retreat residence, destroyed household items, and severely damaged a vehicle parked outside.

According to Superior Court documents filed on June 22, 2026, Naline Rosado faces multiple misdemeanor charges following an emergency dispatch to the area.

Forced Entry and Disturbance

VIPD Officer Khalil Tatum responded to a report of an active disturbance at a residence in Annas Retreat at approximately 6:21 p.m. on Sunday, June 21.

Upon arrival, officers interviewed the male complainant, who stated that while inside his home around 6:00 p.m., he heard a loud striking sound against his front door. When he opened the door, he observed Rosado and permitted her to enter the property.

According to the probable cause fact sheet, immediately upon entering the structure, Rosado began shouting, using profanities, and throwing household items. The resident reported that he was eventually able to maneuver Rosado out of the building, subsequently locking the front door to secure the interior.

Roadside Vandalism and Conflicting Accounts

Once locked outside, Rosado reportedly began striking and damaging the exterior of the front door. Investigators state she then redirected her attention to the complainant’s vehicle, a tan 1998 Toyota Corolla, inflicting substantial damage to both the roof and the front windshield.

Responding officers located Rosado at the scene, noting that she was crying, slurring her words, and emitting a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. Rosado denied executing the property damage, stating that the homeowner was at fault for leaving her stranded earlier in the day, forcing her to hitchhike to the Annas Retreat address. Furthermore, Rosado claimed that the resident was unlawfully withholding her iPhone 15 Pro Max.

A preliminary investigation confirmed substantial structural damage to both the front entryway of the home and the windshield and roof of the parked Toyota Corolla. Officers also determined that Rosado had taken the resident’s house keys and refused to disclose where she had concealed them. The homeowner denied possessing any phone belonging to the defendant. Neither party exhibited visible physical injuries.

Forensic Vetting and Legal Proceedings

Crime Scene Technician D. Mahoney of the VIPD Forensic Unit was dispatched to photographically document the physical destruction at the scene.

Rosado was placed under arrest and transported to the Richard Callwood Command Police Station. Booking officers noted that she was uncooperative, which prevented forensic staff from completing standard processing. Rosado was subsequently remanded to the Bureau of Corrections. Per territory statutes governing domestic violence offenses, no bail was set at the time of booking.

Rosado is formally charged with:

Destruction of Property / Domestic Violence (14 V.I.C. § 1266 and 16 V.I.C. § 91(b)(9)) Disturbance of the Peace (14 V.I.C. § 622(1))

An Advice of Rights hearing was executed on Monday morning, June 22, before Magistrate Judge Julie Smith Todman. An official arraignment has been scheduled for July 10, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. in the St. Thomas Magistrate Division before Judge Simone M. VanHolten-Turnbull.