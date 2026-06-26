DPNR Rates 13 St. Thomas Beaches; Water Quality for St. Croix and St. John Still Unknown

DPNR Rates 13 St. Thomas Beaches; Water Quality for St. Croix and St. John Still Unknown

ST. THOMAS — The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) has released its weekly Beach Water Quality Monitoring report for the week of June 22 through June 26, 2026, clearing 13 popular swimming destinations on St. Thomas.

However, environmental officials confirmed that due to a lack of sample collection, water quality parameters remain completely unknown for Water Bay, as well as all public beaches across St. Croix and St. John.

According to the government advisory released on Friday, June 26, 2026, DPNR’s Division of Environmental Protection performed laboratory analysis on samples tracking Enterococci bacteria and turbidity (water clarity).

The analytical results confirm that the following 13 beaches met territorial water quality standards and are officially deemed safe for swimming and fishing:

St. Thomas: Secret Harbor, Lindbergh Bay, Bolongo Bay, Lindqvist Beach, Brewers Bay, Magens Bay, Coki Point, Hull Bay, Sapphire Beach, Frenchman’s Bay, Bluebeards Beach, and Vessup Bay.

Secret Harbor, Lindbergh Bay, Bolongo Bay, Lindqvist Beach, Brewers Bay, Magens Bay, Coki Point, Hull Bay, Sapphire Beach, Frenchman’s Bay, Bluebeards Beach, and Vessup Bay. Water Island: Honeymoon Beach.

Critical Monitoring Gaps and Public Health Warnings

Because field technicians did not collect water samples from St. Croix, St. John, or Water Bay on St. Thomas, environmental officials are warning residents and visitors that the safety of these coastal waters cannot be verified.

DPNR urges the public to exercise extreme caution across the territory. Swimming in waters recently impacted by heavy stormwater runoff, localized guts, drainage basins, or pockets containing large accumulations of sargassum sea-oak carries an elevated risk of bacterial infection and skin irritation.

Swimmers are strictly advised to avoid any coastal area that exhibits significant water discoloration or foul odors.

For real-time inquiries regarding localized environmental testing or to report potential contamination, residents can contact the Division of Environmental Protection directly at 340-773-1082 on St. Croix or 340-774-3320 on St. Thomas.