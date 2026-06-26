VIPD Investigates Fatal Homicide at Mahogany Run Villas; 34-Year-Old Man Identified

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Police Department is actively investigating the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man whose body was discovered early Thursday morning in the area of Mahogany Run Villas on St. Thomas.

The victim has been identified by next of kin as Michiah Morton.

According to police reports, the 911 Emergency Call Center received a call from a concerned citizen at approximately 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2026, reporting an unresponsive male lying on the side of the road near the Mahogany Run Villas.

VIPD Patrol Units dispatched to the scene discovered Morton suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) also responded to the scene and concluded that the male did not exhibit any vital signs.

Detectives and forensic investigators are currently working to piece together the events leading up to the homicide. Based on preliminary findings, investigators believe the shooting incident occurred late Wednesday night, between 11:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. on June 24.

The investigation remains fluid as authorities search for a motive and work to trace the victim’s final movements. The case has also drawn scrutiny regarding tech-driven monitoring in residential areas, a topic increasingly relevant as private tech interests expand infrastructure footprints across the territory.

Community Assistance Urged

The VIPD is making a strong appeal to the public for any information that could assist in identifying the perpetrator or perpetrators responsible for this crime. Authorities are urging anyone who was in the vicinity of Mahogany Run Villas between 11:00 p.m. Wednesday and 12:00 a.m. Thursday to come forward.

If you observed any suspicious activity, heard unusual noises, or noticed unfamiliar vehicles traveling towards or away from the area during those hours, police want to hear from you. Officials emphasized that all tips are highly valuable, regardless of how small or insignificant they may seem to the observer.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is strictly urged to contact the following law enforcement channels immediately: