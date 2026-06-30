FEDERAL NET: Deported BVI Citizen Captured in Havensight with Child Exploitation Material

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

ST. THOMAS — A 19-year-old British Virgin Islands citizen is back in federal custody after being intercepted by federal agents in Havensight just weeks after being formally deported from the United States, federal officials announced.

Bruce Wheatley, a resident of Road Town, Tortola, now faces severe federal counts of possession and distribution of child exploitation material alongside charges of illegal reentry into the United States. The development was announced on Monday, June 29, 2026, by U.S. Attorney Adam F. Sleeper.

Wheatley made his initial court appearance on Monday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge G. Alan Teague.

Intercepted in Havensight

According to official court documents, the enforcement action unfolded on Friday, June 26, 2026, when federal agents spotted Wheatley in the bustling Havensight area of St. Thomas.

Agents quickly recognized Wheatley as an individual who had been processed and formally deported from the United States very recently, in May of 2026. Under the terms of his prior deportation, Wheatley was legally banned from reentering the country for a period of five years. Agents immediately detained him on the illegal reentry violation.

Digital Search Uncovers Explicit Content

The federal investigation deepened significantly during the booking process.

A subsequent search of Wheatley’s cellular phone by federal agents uncovered sexually explicit material depicting what appeared to be a minor engaged in a sexual act with an adult. The discovery expanded the scope of the case from an immigration violation to a severe federal felony prosecution involving child exploitation material.

Detention and Prosecution

Following his initial appearance in federal court, Wheatley was remanded into custody and remains detained pending further judicial proceedings.

The case is being actively investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Assistant United States Attorney Natasha L. Baker is leading the prosecution on behalf of the District of the Virgin Islands.