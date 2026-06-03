Guns, Ammo, and Broken Orders: Inside the Packed St. Croix Court Dockets Shaking Up Kingshill

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press Reporter

ST. CROIX — A logjam of felony cases choked the criminal calendars in the Virgin Islands Superior Court on Wednesday morning, as prosecutors pushed forward on a heavy slate of offenses ranging from chronic domestic violence violations to illegal firearm possession and daytime burglary.

The rapid-fire proceedings split across two separate wings of the Kingshill courthouse, showcasing the relentless pace of the local justice system trying to keep tabs on a surging summer docket.

In the first courtroom, the spotlight fell on Jose Luis Manuel Ayala, a St. Croix man whose recurring legal troubles brought him back before Judge Christopher M. Timmons. Ayala stood quietly alongside his defense attorney, Leslie Elizabeth Davis, for a pivotal status conference regarding allegations that he deliberately defied the court’s authority.

According to prosecutors, Ayala openly ignored an active, legally binding domestic violence restraining order meant to protect a local victim. The government’s prosecution team made it clear they intend to enforce immediate accountability, treating the contempt charge as a high-priority matter as the case inches closer to a potential jury trial.

Meanwhile, just down the corridor in a second, packed courtroom, Judge Yolan C. Brow Ross was methodically working her way through a dense stack of files that kept the island’s public defenders running on high gear.

The morning began with a series of evidentiary hearings and status updates for defendants already moving through the system. Jabari White appeared with his attorney to address ongoing compliance and restitution mandates stemming from his prior arrest.

Moments later, Kaleem Fraites stood before the bench for a high-stakes hearing concerning an assault charge involving a deadly weapon, where prosecutors allege he used a firearm or dangerous instrument with the intent to commit a felony.

The morning took an even sharper turn toward public safety as Judge Brow Ross began a wave of formal arraignments, reading off charges against a succession of local men swept up in recent police operations.

Richard White, III, entered a formal plea to driving under the influence of intoxicating liquors, a standard misdemeanor that nonetheless clogs the local calendar.

But the atmosphere in the room turned noticeably heavier when Keishawn Monsanto and Hubert Charles were called forward back-to-back. Represented by the territorial public defender, Monsanto pleaded not guilty to the unauthorized possession of a firearm, while Charles answered to felony charges for the unlawful possession and sale of ammunition.

Before the morning session finally adjourned, the court squeezed in a hearing for Enrique Velasquez, III, who is facing significant prison time if convicted of a felony second-degree burglary charge involving the breaking and entering of a local structure.

By midday, the hallways of the Kingshill courthouse had thinned out, but the message from the morning’s dual dockets was unmistakable. Whether dealing with a tech billionaire trying to dodge a localized subpoena or an island resident caught with an unlicensed weapon, the Superior Court is aggressively clearing its backlog, proving that accountability in the territory moves swiftly once the gavel falls.

⚖️ Courtroom 1: Judge Christopher M. Timmons presiding (Room CR-216)

Contempt of Domestic Violence Order Heading to Status Conference

Leading the docket in Room CR-216 was the high-profile case of Jose Luis Manuel Ayala (Case No. SX-2026-CR-00006). Ayala appeared for a scheduled Status Conference regarding serious domestic violence-related charges.

Ayala is facing formal prosecution under:

14 V.I.C. § 582a(1): Contempt of a Domestic Violence Order

Contempt of a Domestic Violence Order 16 V.I.C. § 91(b)(14): Domestic Violence

The charges stem from allegations that Ayala knowingly and repeatedly defied an active judicial protective order designed to safeguard the victim. Attorney Leslie Elizabeth Davis appeared on behalf of the defense, while prosecutor Dellon Delroy Dellop represented the government.

⚖️ Courtroom 2: Judge Yolan C. Brow Ross presiding (Room CR-103)

Just down the hall, a rapid-fire criminal calendar was under review in Room CR-103, featuring status conferences, hearings, and a wave of new arraignments handled heavily by the Office of the Territorial Public Defender.

Status Conferences & Hearings

Jabari White (Case No. SX-2026-CR-00108): White appeared for a Status Conference on charges under 14 V.I.C. § 581 , which governs restitution and specific compliance mandates within the territory’s criminal code. He is represented by defense attorney Chad Alexander Mitchell.

White appeared for a Status Conference on charges under , which governs restitution and specific compliance mandates within the territory’s criminal code. He is represented by defense attorney Chad Alexander Mitchell. Kaleem Fraites (Case No. SX-2026-CR-00109): Fraites faced a scheduled hearing under 14 V.I.C. § 297(a)(1) —Third-Degree Assault involving a deadly weapon or intent to commit a felony. Fraites is represented by Attorney Leslie Elizabeth Davis, with Chad Alexander Mitchell handling the prosecution.

Fraites faced a scheduled hearing under —Third-Degree Assault involving a deadly weapon or intent to commit a felony. Fraites is represented by Attorney Leslie Elizabeth Davis, with Chad Alexander Mitchell handling the prosecution. Enrique Velasquez, III (Case No. SX-2026-CR-00135): Velasquez was called into court for a hearing on a felony charge of Second-Degree Burglary under 14 V.I.C. § 443, involving the breaking and entering of a structure. The Virgin Islands Department of Justice’s Office of the Attorney General is prosecuting, while the Public Defender handles the defense.

A Wave of Arraignments: Weapons, Ammo, and DUI

Three separate individuals stood before Judge Brow Ross to enter formal pleas as the Attorney General’s office aggressively pushes forward on public safety and weapon offenses:

Richard White, III (Case No. SX-2026-CR-00126): Formally arraigned under 20 V.I.C. § 493(a)(1) for Driving Under the Influence of intoxicating liquors or drugs.

Formally arraigned under for Driving Under the Influence of intoxicating liquors or drugs. Keishawn Monsanto (Case No. SX-2026-CR-00127): Faced formal arraignment on a heavy felony weapon charge under 14 V.I.C. § 2253(a) for the Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm.

Faced formal arraignment on a heavy felony weapon charge under for the Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm. Hubert Charles (Case No. SX-2026-CR-00128): Arraigned on charges under 14 V.I.C. § 2256(a) for the Unlawful Possession or Sale of Ammunition.

All three individuals arraigned on Wednesday morning are being represented by the Office of the Territorial Public Defender.