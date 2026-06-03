MOUNT PLEASANT NIGHTMARE: Bold Thief Invades St. Croix Yard Four Times in One Day, Steals Luxury Linens, and Falls Asleep on Neighbor’s Porch

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press Reporter

FREDERIKSTED — A serial trespasser’s brazen, day-long crime spree through a Mount Pleasant West neighborhood came to an end after a local homeowner found him sleeping soundly inside her Jeep Wrangler, clad in her son’s jacket, before he allegedly told her, “Bitch, don’t tell me nothing.”

The explosive details were revealed in a VIPD probable cause fact sheet filed in the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands following the arrest of Terence Willock. Willock now faces multiple criminal charges after allegedly turning a quiet residential block into his personal lodging and shopping ground.

According to police reports, the saga began late at night when a resident on Plot 324 Mount Pleasant heard what she thought was a stray animal rummaging through her trash, only to discover a man walking away and garbage strewn across the hood of her vehicle.

The situation escalated dramatically the following afternoon. When the homeowner stepped outside for fresh air, she noticed her Jeep Wrangler’s door wide open. Approaching the vehicle, she was shocked to find Willock fast asleep in the driver’s seat with the back reclined and his legs crossed. When confronted and asked what he was doing, Willock allegedly hurled the profanity at her.

Though ordered to leave the property, Willock didn’t travel far—and he didn’t leave empty-handed. The homeowner realized he was walking away wearing her son’s black, white, and red jacket, valued at seventy dollars.

Remarkably, Willock allegedly returned to the exact same yard twice more that evening. In one instance, when the homeowner told him to back off, Willock defiantly snapped, “You cannot stop me from coming in here,” before wandering over to a neighboring porch at Plot 323. Later that night, home surveillance cameras caught Willock breaking into another one of the victim’s vehicles—an Acura ILX—to steal two comforters and a fitted sheet valued at over two hundred dollars.

Responding officers, guided by the 911 Emergency Call Center, tracked Willock to the neighboring property. There, completely unbeknownst to that homeowner, Willock was found passed out on a beach chair, surrounded by the stolen bedding. The primary victim was brought over to the scene, where she positively identified both her stolen linens and the sleeping suspect.

Police noted that Willock is a familiar face to local law enforcement due to multiple prior encounters. In fact, during the investigation, another responding officer revealed that Willock had been caught on camera earlier that same day trespassing on yet another nearby property while wearing the victim’s son’s multi-colored jacket.

When police woke Willock up and read him his Miranda warnings, he remained completely uncooperative and verbally abusive toward the arresting officers.

Willock was formally booked on charges of petit larceny, trespass, and possession of stolen property. Unable to post his one thousand dollar bail, he was remanded to the John A. Belle Correctional Facility. Given his flagrant disregard for both neighborhood boundaries and judicial process, his case is expected to join the territory’s fast-moving criminal calendar as prosecutors push for immediate containment.