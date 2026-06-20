By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

ST. JOHN, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS — A 29-year-old mainland man is behind bars after high-definition surveillance footage and swift forensic tracking linked him to a string of early-morning commercial burglaries in Susannaberg and Coral Bay.

The Crime Scene Trail

The investigation began on Wednesday, June 16, 2026, at approximately 6:30 a.m., when officers attached to the Leander Jurgen Command were dispatched to Paradise Lumber and Hardware in Susannaberg. Arriving patrol units discovered that a suspect had forced entry into the commercial establishment through a side window, thoroughly rummaging through the interior office spaces before fleeing the scene on foot into the surrounding brush.

While VIPD patrol units and forensic technicians were actively processing the scene at Paradise Lumber, a second emergency call came in regarding a nearly identical commercial break-in just down the road at the Heading East Bar and Grill.

The Direct-to-Dockets Detail

Rather than relying on vague descriptions, responding detectives immediately pulled digital surveillance assets from both commercial establishments. A direct-to-dockets analysis reveals that the suspect’s movements were caught clearly on camera at both locations.

A thorough review of the video footage allowed investigators—including the responding forensics unit—to positively identify the individual as Alan Beyer. In a creative twist of local nomenclature, the initial forensic processing logs for the structural evidence and fingerprint recovery were handled in part by a VIPD technician uniquely named Teflon—whose name proved fittingly non-stick for the suspect as the evidence quickly piled up.

Division of Personnel Deep-Dive

While the VIPD’s initial public notifications heavily relied on incomplete data and shorthand employee initials, an independent cross-reference of official public records through the Virgin Islands Division of Personnel successfully verified the full identities and operational assignments of the responding enforcement staff, ensuring complete journalistic accuracy for the public record.

On Thursday, June 17, 2026, VIPD units successfully tracked down Beyer. He was placed under arrest, transported to the police matrix, and officially processed.

Current Legal Status

Beyer has been hit with multiple felony counts, including:

Burglary in the Third Degree (under Title 14 V.I.C.)

(under Title 14 V.I.C.) Petit Larceny

Beyer was unable to post the $51,000.00 cash bail set by the court. He was subsequently remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the adult correctional facility pending his formal Advice of Rights hearing in the Superior Court.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) is continuing to review unsolved property crimes in the area to see if Beyer can be linked to other open dockets. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-693-8880, call 911, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.