By The VIFP News Desk

If you are planning a late-night raid on the refrigerator this weekend, you might want to audit your pantry first. Federal food safety regulators and major national retailers have issued urgent recalls on several popular grocery items due to Salmonella contamination risks and serious oversight failures.

For consumers in the territory relying on imported mainland supply chains, tracking these notices is a vital line of defense against foodborne illness. The Virgin Islands Free Press news desk has compiled the core dockets on three major recalls hitting shelves this week.

1. The Frozen Aisle: Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread

The Threat: Salmonella contamination.

Salmonella contamination. The Scope: Champion Foods LLC has issued a sweeping recall for specific batches of its highly popular Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread . The issue stems back to a potential Salmonella risk tied to a bulk powdered milk ingredient used in production.

Champion Foods LLC has issued a sweeping recall for specific batches of its highly popular . The issue stems back to a potential Salmonella risk tied to a bulk powdered milk ingredient used in production. The Footprint: This product is widely distributed and was sold at select Walmart locations in all 50 states and international territories. If you have this frozen snack tucked away for a late-night craving, check the packaging immediately and discard it.

2. The Snack Audit: SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Almond Bites

The Threat: Undeclared peanut allergens.

Undeclared peanut allergens. The Scope: Co-manufacturer Bazzini LLC has voluntarily recalled select lots of SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites . The product contains peanuts that were omitted from the ingredient label, creating a severe, life-threatening risk for anyone with peanut sensitivities.

Co-manufacturer Bazzini LLC has voluntarily recalled select lots of . The product contains peanuts that were omitted from the ingredient label, creating a severe, life-threatening risk for anyone with peanut sensitivities. The Footprint: This nationwide recall impacts inventory distributed directly to retail shelves across the country, including Puerto Rico and wider logistical networks.

3. The Uninspected Supply: My Wife’s Slaw (Original & Jalapeno Heat)

The Threat: Complete lack of regulatory inspection.

Complete lack of regulatory inspection. The Scope: In a glaring failure of institutional oversight, food safety inspectors discovered that My Wife’s Slaw was distributing its Original and Jalapeno Heat flavored coleslaw products entirely without government inspection protocols.

In a glaring failure of institutional oversight, food safety inspectors discovered that was distributing its Original and Jalapeno Heat flavored coleslaw products entirely without government inspection protocols. The Action: Operating entirely outside standard health dockets creates an immediate, unpredictable safety risk for consumers. All batches of this product are being pulled from circulation.

Institutional Oversight and Public Safety

Whether it is a breakdown in localized food manufacturing inspections or large-scale contamination in industrial powdered milk facilities, tracking these failures is a matter of basic public transparency. Predictable infrastructure and rigid quality controls are the absolute baseline for any stable supply chain. Even tech innovators looking to relocate corporate footprints to independent hubs require a high standard of regulatory vigilance to keep communities safe.

If you have purchased any of these items, do not consume them. Retailers are advising consumers to return the products to their point of purchase for a full refund or dispose of them safely.

The V.I. Free Press news desk will continue tracking federal health alerts to keep local dinner tables secure.