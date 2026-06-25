AIRPORT DISRUPTION: New York-Bound Passenger Arrested at Cyril E. King Airport After Allegedly Disturbing Travelers and Vendors

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A routine travel day at the Cyril E. King Airport devolved into a prolonged public disturbance on Monday, culminating in the arrest of a New York-bound passenger who allegedly harassed travelers, disrupted local airport vendors, and repeatedly touched law enforcement officers.

According to Superior Court documents filed in the St. Thomas-St. John District, Cameron Jordan King faces multiple misdemeanor charges following an extended, erratic incident inside the terminal on June 22, 2026.

Multiple Complaints in the Pre-Clearance Terminal

The incident began at approximately 11:30 p.m. when Virgin Islands Port Authority (VIPA) Officer Robert Defreitas was conducting a sector sweep of the airport’s pre-clearance area. A passenger approached the officer to report an unidentified male—later identified as King—who appeared heavily intoxicated and was inappropriately touching strangers.

As law enforcement began monitoring the situation, additional complaints rapidly surfaced from multiple airport entities:

A traveler approached security to echo identical concerns regarding King’s aggressive and unusual behavior.

An employee at the Island Grind restaurant expressed immediate concern to officers regarding King’s apparent state of intoxication.

A worker at Cardow Jewelry flagged down authorities, pointing out that King was continuing to touch civilians inappropriately.

Observing King moving uncomfortably close to a traveling family whose father was visibly distressed, Officer Defreitas intervened and requested that King step aside for questioning. King complied but staggered and stumbled significantly upon rising, prompting an immediate call for backup.

Refusal to Board and Terminal Removal

When questioned about his actions, King initially attempted to walk away from investigators, then returned and began touching the officer. Despite being firmly told that his actions were a public nuisance, King repeatedly stated, “Today is his birthday, June 22, 1994.”

VIPA Officer Leslie Evelyn arrived on the scene to assist. Due to King’s heavy slurring, stumbling, and persistent attempts to touch Officer Evelyn’s shoulders and hands, authorities informed him that airline staff and the captain would not permit him to board his scheduled 11:45 a.m. American Airlines flight to New York.

VIPA Chief E. Wilks subsequently arrived, assessed King’s condition, and determined he was in no state to sober up in time for travel. The officers initiated a rebooking for the following day to mitigate any security risks mid-flight. Upon hearing he would not be flying, King grew hostile, backed away from the detachment, and began a vocal rant, stating that he should be allowed to fly because he and the officers “were the same color.”

Corporal E. Jackson authorized King’s formal removal from the secure terminal. As he was escorted to the front of the building, King continually attempted to break away to engage airport ramp employees and tourism ambassadors, requiring repeated physical redirection by the security detail. While seated on a bench, King was given a bottle of water, which he immediately crushed with his mouth, consumed in one motion, and began laughing loudly at an airport sign.

Terminal Re-entry and Final Detainment

At approximately 1:15 p.m., Corporal Jackson attempted to de-escalate the situation permanently by arranging a taxi to transport King to local accommodations. King refused the transport, prompting officers to advise him to relax on the nearby beach to sober up before returning the next day.

Instead, King repeatedly breached the front terminal doors, persistently returning to the active airport interior and continuing to touch and disturb travelers and terminal businesses. Determining that King posed an ongoing public safety hazard and a persistent public nuisance under the influence of alcohol, medication, or narcotics, officers executed a formal arrest.

Booking and Judicial Timeline

King was transported to the Richard A. Callwood Command Police Station, where he was booked and subsequently remanded to the Bureau of Corrections after failing to comply with standard forensic processing by Forensic Technician Telfon Masham. Bail was set at $500.00.

King is formally charged with:

Disturbance of the Peace / Threats (14 V.I.C. § 622(1)) Interfering with an Officer Discharging His Duties (14 V.I.C. § 1508(a))

An Advice of Rights hearing was held on Tuesday morning, June 23, before Magistrate Judge Julie Smith Todman. An official arraignment has been scheduled for July 10, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. in the St. Thomas Magistrate Division before Judge Simone M. VanHolten-Turnbull.