Tourist Killed in St. Thomas Hit-and-Run; Driver Charged with Vehicular Homicide

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A Louisiana tourist has died from catastrophic injuries, and a St. Thomas woman is facing felony homicide charges following a sequence of drunk-driving collisions on Veterans Drive on Wednesday evening.

According to the Probable Cause Fact Sheet, the Virgin Islands Police Department has established probable cause to charge Michelle Donastorg with Vehicular Homicide (20 V.I.C. § 504) and Involuntary Manslaughter (14 V.I.C. § 924(2)).

The Initial Collision and Flight

The incident began on June 17, 2026, at approximately 5:59 PM. VIPD emergency dispatch received multiple reports of a multi-vehicle collision near the Legislature Building.

Eyewitness Adeyemi Richards told police he was traveling eastbound in a white Toyota Yaris when he observed a tan 2009 Honda CR-V, operated by Donastorg, cross the center line into the westbound lane and collide with an oncoming vehicle. Following the impact, Donastorg allegedly reversed the Honda, accelerated away from the scene, and continued traveling eastbound while swerving violently across the roadway.

Mr. Richards contacted 911 immediately, following the fleeing vehicle while providing real-time updates to emergency dispatchers.

Pedestrians Struck on Sidewalk

As Donastorg approached the open lot south of the Lucinda Millin Home, her vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and onto the sidewalk. The front left side of the Honda CR-V struck two female pedestrians walking along the path.

The eyewitness reported that both women became airborne upon impact, struck the hood and windshield of the vehicle, and fell violently onto the roadway.

According to police records, Donastorg failed to stop or render assistance after striking the pedestrians, continuing eastbound for another 495 feet. Mr. Richards and several other concerned motorists ultimately maneuvered their own vehicles around Donastorg’s Honda, forcing her to a complete stop.

Victims Identified

The victims were identified as Tammy Hartman (DOB: December 6, 1976) and Michelle Jones (DOB: May 23, 1977).

The two women, along with a sister, Rebecca Hartman, had recently traveled from Louisiana to the Virgin Islands for a vacation and were staying at the Westin Resort.

Tammy Hartman suffered catastrophic injuries as a direct result of the collision. She was transported to the Schneider Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased at 10:11 PM by Dr. Daniella Commissiong after exhibiting no pulse and no brain activity.

Michelle Jones survived the impact but sustained a broken left wrist and multiple abrasions across her body.

Admissions and Forensic Evidence

The lead investigator, Sergeant Joycelyn Lee-Bobb, noted that upon making contact with Donastorg, the driver spontaneously stated that she was drunk. Responding officers observed Donastorg slurring her speech, displaying red, watery, bloodshot eyes, emitting a strong odor of alcohol, and staggering to the point of being unable to walk without assistance.

Donastorg declined to participate in a Standardized Field Sobriety Test and subsequently refused a chemical breath test before requesting legal counsel.

A forensic examination of the scene and the vehicle—which sustained extensive front-end damage to the hood, bumper, headlights, and right side—revealed blonde hair embedded within the fractured glass of the windshield.

Inside the vehicle, Forensic Detectives D. Mahoney and K. Boland recovered an extensive cache of alcohol, including:

One empty Sutter Home wine bottle on the passenger-side floorboard.

A plastic bag containing one empty Absolut Vodka bottle.

One partially consumed Sutter Home wine bottle.

Two unopened Sutter Home wine bottles.

One unopened bottle of Absolut Vodka.

Donastorg was transported to the Richard Callwood Command and escorted to the Traffic Bureau for criminal processing. The case was officially filed in the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands on June 19, 2026.