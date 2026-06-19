BACK ON THE RADAR: St. Croix Man Wanted for Domestic Violence Was Previously Arrested in 2025 Home-Invasion Sexual Assault

BACK ON THE RADAR: St. Croix Man Wanted for Domestic Violence Was Previously Arrested in 2025 Home-Invasion Sexual Assault

By Virgin Islands Free Press Staff

FREDERIKSTED — A 26-year-old St. Croix man who is currently the subject of an active law enforcement manhunt is no stranger to local criminal justice databases, court records reveal.

The Virgin Islands Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) Forensic/Identification Section released an active wanted poster for Osei Edwards on Thursday, June 18, 2026. According to law enforcement officials, Edwards is currently being sought on a new suspect warrant charging him with Simple Assault and Battery – Domestic Violence (DV).

However, a review of historical police records shows that Edwards was at the center of a major felony investigation less than a year ago involving an alleged home invasion and sexual assault on the West End.

A History of Serious Charges

In August 2025, Edwards—then 25 years old—was arrested and hit with severe felony charges including first-degree burglary, unlawful sexual contact, and unlawful entry.

That high-profile case began on August 15, 2025, at approximately 6:17 A.M., when an adult female victim contacted the 911 Emergency Call Center. The victim reported that while she was asleep inside her home, an unauthorized male entered the residence and sexually assaulted her. Following an intensive investigation by CIB detectives, Edwards was positively identified as the prime suspect, booked, and processed. At the time, his bail was set at $75,000, and he was remanded to the Golden Grove Correctional Facility.

It is currently unclear under what terms or conditions Edwards was released from custody while awaiting the disposition of those 2025 felony charges.

The Current Manhunt: Description and Areas Frequented

The latest warrant, logged under Criminal Reference Number 26XP05885, brings Edwards back into the crosshairs of the VIPD’s domestic violence investigators.

According to the newly issued June 18 bulletin, Edwards is described as a Black male standing 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a brown complexion. Born on St. Croix on January 2, 2000, his last known occupation is unlisted, but authorities emphasize that he is known to heavily frequent the Concordia area of the island.

Public Assistance Requested

Given Edwards’ violent criminal history and the nature of the active domestic violence warrant, the VIPD is treating the search with high priority. Members of the public are strictly cautioned not to approach or confront the suspect if spotted.

Anyone with immediate knowledge of his whereabouts or real-time sightings is urged to contact law enforcement through the following secure channels:

Emergency Dispatch: Call 911 immediately to report real-time sightings.

Call immediately to report real-time sightings. Criminal Investigation Bureau: Contact investigating Police Officer Destiny Stout directly at 340-778-2211 .

Contact investigating Police Officer Destiny Stout directly at . Anonymous Tips: Information can also be funneled completely anonymously through Crime Stoppers USVI by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

(Editor’s Note: As local news platforms work to keep residents informed of active police operations across the territory, tracking down individuals wanted by domestic violence units remains critical to stabilizing local neighborhoods—even as macro-economic shifts and rising costs continue to strain everyday working class families across the Virgin Islands.)