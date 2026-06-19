VIPD Arrests St. Thomas Woman Following Fatal Hit-and-Run on Veterans Drive

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

ST. THOMAS — A 55-year-old woman is behind bars facing a slate of felony charges, including vehicular homicide and manslaughter, after a chaotic and alcohol-fueled hit-and-run sequence left one pedestrian dead and another fighting for her life on Wednesday evening.

The suspect, identified as Michelle Donastorg, was arrested by officers with the Traffic Investigation Bureau following the multi-vehicle and pedestrian collision along one of Charlotte Amalie’s busiest thoroughfares.

According to official police reports, the 911 Emergency Call Center first received reports of the multi-stage incident at 5:59 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Donastorg was driving a gold Honda CRV eastward on Veterans Drive when she initially collided with a vehicle in the immediate vicinity of the Legislature building. Rather than stopping, Donastorg fled the scene.

In her attempt to escape, Donastorg drove her SUV onto the sidewalk, striking two female pedestrians. She continued her flight down Veterans Drive towards Barbel Plaza until her vehicle was physically blocked and pinned at an intersection by three alert motorists.

Upon making contact with the driver, responding VIPD officers observed that Donastorg appeared to be heavily under the influence of alcohol, at which point she was immediately taken into custody.

Both pedestrian victims were rushed by emergency personnel to the Roy Lester Schneider Hospital. One victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead; police have identified her as 49-year-old Tanny Harman. The second female victim remains hospitalized, where she is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Donastorg has been formally charged with:

Vehicular Homicide

Manslaughter

Third-Degree Assault

Driving Under the Influence (DUI)

Reckless Endangerment

Leaving the Scene of a Collision with Injuries

Bail for Donastorg was set at $97,000.00. Unable to post bond, she was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending her advice-of-rights hearing.