VIPD Seeks Public Assistance in Locating St. Croix Woman Wanted for Third-Degree Assault

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

ST. CROIX — The Virgin Islands Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau has issued a wanted poster for a 19-year-old St. Croix woman facing third-degree assault charges.

Authorities are actively searching for Shaniyah Allick, who is wanted in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation under case number CR.No. 26XP05616.

Allick is described as a Black female with a brown complexion, brown eyes, and black hair. She stands approximately 120 pounds. According to official records, she was born on St. Croix on May 14, 2007. Police bulletins incorrectly listed her age as 20, though birth records indicate she is 19 years old.

VIPD officials note that Allick is known to frequent the Concordia and Whim areas on the west end of St. Croix.

Members of the community who have seen Allick, or who have any information regarding her current whereabouts, are urged to contact the authorities immediately. You can reach emergency services at 911, contact Police Officer Destiny Stout directly at the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-778-2211, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).