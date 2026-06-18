Military Milestone: VING’s Lt. Col. Jamie Cornelius Graduates from U.S. Air War College

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

MONTGOMERY, Alabama — The Virgin Islands National Guard (VING) announced today the graduation of Lt. Col. Jamie I. Cornelius from the prestigious U.S. Air War College in Montgomery, Alabama. A veteran with an already distinguished 38-year military career, Cornelius earned a Master of Strategic Studies, firmly placing him among the Army’s most strategically trained leaders.

“Graduating from the Air War College is not just a personal achievement,” Cornelius shared. “It represents the collective effort of everyone who has mentored, supported, and served alongside me. I am honored to continue serving the Virgin Islands and the United States with the knowledge and strategic perspective this program has provided.”

A Lifetime of Strategic Leadership

Born in Antigua and raised in St. Thomas after emigrating in 1981, Cornelius’ military journey began on August 4, 1988, when he enlisted in the U.S. Army following his graduation from Ivanna Eudora Kean High School. His early career included a defining combat deployment to Southwest Asia during Operation Desert Storm in 1991.

Commissioned as a second lieutenant on September 29, 2005, Cornelius has spent nearly four decades in a wide array of assignments across VING. His operational deployment history includes serving as Rear Detachment Commander (2007–2008) and Current Operations Officer in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba (2009–2010). He currently serves as the Director of Military Support (DOMS).

His extensive academic background mirrors his professional achievement; in addition to his new Master of Strategic Studies, Cornelius holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration (Accounting), a Master of Arts in Business Administration, and a Master of Arts in Public Administration.

Maj. Gen. Kodjo S. Knox-Limbacker, the adjutant general, extended high praise for the accomplishment:

“Lt. Col. Cornelius’ graduation from the U.S. Air War College is a tremendous achievement and reflects his lifelong commitment to service, leadership, and excellence. We congratulate him on this milestone and thank him for his continued dedication to the Virgin Islands National Guard and our nation.”