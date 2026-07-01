‘A Man Named Cecile’: The Criminal Record of ‘Serial Abuser’ Cecile Douglas

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press Investigative Reporter

KINGSHILL — When the Virgin Islands Department of Justice distributed its neat, four-paragraph press release on Monday celebrating the conviction of Cecile Douglas, it read like a textbook victory for local law enforcement. The public statement detailed a swift two-day trial, two and a half hours of jury deliberation, and a series of guilty verdicts handed down in a St. Croix courtroom for first-degree aggravated rape and child abuse.

But a close examination of Superior Court dockets reveals a far more disturbing and complicated reality than the sanitized public relations narrative lets on. The paper trail exposes a glaring systemic lag, showing that while Douglas was left free as his first major felony case languished in the territory’s backlogged judicial system for nearly five years, he was actively abusing another victim.

The details hidden within the original criminal filings paint a grim portrait of a calculated predator. On May 8, 2025, prosecutors originally hit the 44-year-old Douglas with a heavy six-count criminal information under case number SX-2025-CR-00104. The document alleged that between 2021 and February 2022, Douglas used raw physical force and intimidation to systematically assault a female victim who was under the age of 13 at the time.

While the government’s recent press release highlighted the sex offense convictions, it glossed over the terrifying level of coercion Douglas used to keep his victim silent. According to the formal charges, Count Four of the information explicitly accused Douglas of first-degree assault for cornering the child with a knife and threatening to murder her if she ever spoke of the abuse.

Furthermore, prosecutors detailed a sinister attempt by Douglas to corrupt the household further, charging him in Count Six with attempting to force a second child—a male under the age of 13—to engage in explicit sexual contact with the female victim. Following the brief trial before Superior Court Judge Ernest E. Morris, Douglas now faces a maximum penalty of 15 years to life in prison when he returns for sentencing on September 16, 2026.

Yet, the most damning indictment of the territory’s justice system lies in the final, single sentence of the government’s statement, which casually noted that Douglas faces a separate trial this coming August.

A deep dive into historical court records shows that this pending matter, listed under case number SX-2021-CR-00229, has been sitting on the local docket since September 30, 2021. Filed under the administration of former Attorney General Denise N. George, that original information charges Douglas with an entirely separate, multi-year campaign of abuse stretching back to 2017.

The unresolved 2021 case involves two completely different minor victims. In that file, Douglas faces two counts of first-degree aggravated rape for the repeated violation of a young girl, alongside two counts of aggravated child abuse. Even more harrowing are the allegations in Count Three, which state that Douglas subjected a second victim—who was under five years of age at the time—to unlawful sexual contact for his own gratification.

The timeline reveals a devastating bureaucratic gap. Douglas was formally charged with the 2017–2019 assaults in September 2021. Yet, because that case failed to move to trial for half a decade, Douglas remained out in the community during the exact window where he allegedly targeted, knifepoint-threatened, and repeatedly assaulted the victim in the subsequent 2025 case.

When Douglas walks back into the Superior Court for his second trial this August, prosecutors will finally be forced to answer for a five-year delay, and a completely different set of victims will finally get their day in court.

A MAN NAMED “CECILE”: Cecile Douglas, 44, in an official booking photograph provided by the Virgin Islands Department of Justice. Douglas was convicted by a Superior Court jury on June 30, 2026, on multiple counts including First-Degree Aggravated Rape and Child Abuse. He faces a potential sentence of 15 years to life imprisonment and is scheduled for a separate trial in August 2026 regarding a pending 2021 criminal matter. (Photo courtesy of the Virgin Islands Department of Justice)

Beyond the Press Release: The Criminal Record of Cecile Douglas

The Virgin Islands Department of Justice (VIDOJ) recently issued a brief press release celebrating the June 30, 2026, jury conviction of 44-year-old Cecile Douglas. While the official statement highlights a “two-day trial” and an “unwavering commitment to protecting children,” it buries the lead on a much broader, multi-year pattern of alleged offenses.

An examination of the Superior Court dockets reveals that Douglas is not just a newly convicted felon facing 15 years to life—he is an accused serial abuser with a track record spanning nearly a decade.

The Recent Conviction: Case No. SX-2025-CR-00104

While the VIDOJ press release mentions a four-count conviction, the original criminal Information filed by the Attorney General’s office on May 8, 2025, actually detailed a harrowing six-count charge sheet:

The Timeline: The acts occurred between 2021 and February 2022 in the Judicial District of St. Croix.

The acts occurred between 2021 and February 2022 in the Judicial District of St. Croix. The Victim: A minor female under the age of 13 at the time of the offenses.

A minor female under the age of 13 at the time of the offenses. The Charges: First-degree aggravated rape, two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual contact, and child abuse.

First-degree aggravated rape, two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual contact, and child abuse. The Hidden Details: The formal charges reveal an escalation of violence omitted from the public PR statement. Count Four specifically charged Douglas with First-Degree Assault for allegedly threatening the child with a knife and telling her he would kill her if she exposed his actions. Furthermore, Count Six detailed an attempt to force a second minor under the age of 13 to engage in explicit sexual contact with the first young victim.

Douglas was found guilty by a St. Croix jury after just two and a half hours of deliberation. Sentencing is set for September 16, 2026, before Judge Ernest E. Morris Jr.

The Upcoming August Trial: Case No. SX-2021-CR-00229

The VIDOJ press release concludes with a single, brief sentence noting that Douglas “is also the defendant in a separate pending rape case scheduled for trial in August 2026”.

Court records show this “pending case” has been languishing in the system for nearly five years, predating the offenses he was just convicted of committing. Filed on September 30, 2021, under then-Attorney General Denise N. George, the Information details a completely separate set of victims and even earlier offenses:

The Timeline: The alleged acts took place between 2017 and 2019 on St. Croix.

The alleged acts took place between 2017 and 2019 on St. Croix. Multiple Victims: This docket identifies two entirely different minor victims completely unrelated to the 2025 case.

This docket identifies two entirely different minor victims completely unrelated to the 2025 case. The Pending Charges: Two Counts of Aggravated Rape in the First Degree (alleging vaginal and anal penetration of a child under thirteen). One Count of Unlawful Sexual Contact in the First Degree (alleging Douglas touched a second minor victim, who was under five years of age at the time, for the purpose of sexual gratification). Two Counts of Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect (alleging the infliction of great mental and emotional harm on both children).



Summary of Superior Court Filings

The disconnect between the timeline of these cases raises severe questions about oversight and community safety.

Case Number Date Filed Offense Window Primary Status SX-2021-CR-00229 Sept 30, 2021 2017 – 2019 Awaiting Trial (August 2026) SX-2025-CR-00104 May 8, 2025 2021 – Feb 2022 Guilty Verdict (Sentencing Sept 2026)

While the system ground slowly forward on the 2021 charges, Douglas was allegedly left free to commit the subsequent 2021–2022 abuses that led to his conviction this week.