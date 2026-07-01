VIPD Seeks Public Assistance to Identify Frederiksted Robbery Suspect

By Virgin Islands Free Press Staff

FREDERIKSTED — The Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) has issued an urgent appeal to the community for help identifying an individual wanted for questioning in connection with a recent robbery in Frederiksted.

Authorities released grainy surveillance images of the suspect. The individual is depicted as a male wearing a dark t-shirt featuring a prominent, stylized graphic of a face with reddish-pink hair on the front.

How to Report Information

If you recognize the individual in the photos or have any information regarding their identity or current whereabouts, please contact authorities immediately through any of the following channels:

Criminal Investigation Bureau: 340-712-6075

340-712-6075 Crime Stoppers USVI: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

1-800-222-TIPS (8477) Emergency Services: 911

All tipsters can choose to remain anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers, and information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.