MIDDAY GUNFIRE LEAVES 34-YEAR-OLD MAN DEAD AT PLESSEN APARTMENT COMPLEX

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

FREDERIKSTED — A barrage of afternoon gunfire at a local housing complex shattered a mid-week lull, leaving a 34-year-old man dead and sending homicide detectives scrambling for answers in what has become an increasingly bloody summer across the territory.

The Virgin Islands Police Department reported that the St. Croix 911 Emergency Call Center was flooded with multiple, frantic calls beginning at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2026. Callers reported a male gunshot victim on the grounds of the Croixville Apartments at 14B Estate Plessen. Emergency Medical Technicians rushed to the housing community but were unable to revive the victim. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and later identified by next of kin as Anthony Hazelwood.

Croixville Apartments at 14B Estate Plessen in Frederiksted, St. Croix. (Photo: VIPD)

The weathered, crimson entrance sign for Croixville Apartments stands framed by a black iron perimeter security fence, behind which the initial crime scene unfolded. Investigators spent the late afternoon processing the grounds, searching for spent shell casings and interviewing potential witnesses who might have seen the shooter or any getaway vehicles escaping the immediate area.

The brazen, daylight killing marks the 13th homicide investigated on the island of St. Croix this year, and pushing the territory’s overall death toll to 26 homicides since the start of January. The surge in gun violence has intensified pressure on the Office of Gun Violence Prevention and territorial leadership, arriving just as local authorities have announced an unyielding approach to prosecuting firearm offenses.

The VIPD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau is treating the shooting as an active homicide and has not yet disclosed a motive or named any potential suspects.

Detectives are pleading with anyone who may have seen suspicious activity or vehicles near the apartment complex between 2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to come forward.

Tips can be routed directly to the Emergency Call Center at 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-778-2211, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

The fatal shooting took place this afternoon. It claimed the life of a 34-year-old man at the Croixville Apartments complex on St. Croix, the VIPD said.

The victim has been identified by next of kin as Anthony Hazelwood, according to the VIPD.

The Incident

According to emergency officials, the St. Croix 911 Emergency Call Center was flooded with multiple calls beginning at approximately 2:15 p.m. reporting a male gunshot victim at the apartment complex.

Upon arriving at the scene, Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) discovered Hazelwood but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced deceased at the location.

Broader Impact & Territory Crime Statistics

This latest act of gun violence marks a grim milestone for law enforcement in the U.S. Virgin Islands:

It stands as the 13th homicide on the island of St. Croix for the year 2026.

on the island of St. Croix for the year 2026. It marks the 26th homicide overall for the entire USVI territory since January.

The shooting follows a deeply troubling, interconnected stretch of summer gun violence across both the St. Croix and St. Thomas/St. John districts, prompting heightened concern from the Office of Gun Violence Prevention and local community leaders.

Investigation and Tips

The case remains under active, fluid investigation by the VIPD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau. Law enforcement officials have not yet released information regarding potential suspects, motives, or the events leading up to the gunfire.

Authorities are pleading with the public for assistance. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, noticed suspicious vehicles fleeing the area around 2:00–2:30 p.m., or who possesses any information regarding this homicide is strictly urged to contact authorities immediately: