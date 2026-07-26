BREAKING UPDATE: Governor Bryan Reveals VIPD Officer Eustace Charles Was Ambushed Leaving Home; Multiple Persons of Interest Detained

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ST. CROIX — New and harrowing details have emerged following the tragic shooting death of 51-year-old Virgin Islands Police Department Officer Eustace Charles early Sunday morning.

During an emergency Government House press address on Sunday afternoon, Governor Albert Bryan Jr. revealed that Officer Charles was deliberately ambushed while attempting to report for duty.

The Ambush at Williams Delight

According to Governor Bryan, Officer Charles—assigned to protect Lieutenant Governor Tregenza A. Roach—was leaving his Estate Williams Delight residence between 5:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. when his vehicle was blocked by attackers.

“He was ambushed by several individuals who opened fire on him,” Bryan said.

Family members inside the residence heard the volley of gunfire and rushed outside to find Charles still breathing inside the vehicle, though he succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds before emergency medical technicians arrived at the scene.

Camera Tracking & Swift Detentions

Governor Bryan confirmed that law enforcement agencies—working jointly with the Federal Bureau of Investigation—swiftly leveraged the territory’s surveillance camera network to trace the getaway vehicles across St. Croix.

“At this point, several arrests have been made — we call them persons of interest,” Governor Bryan stated.

In addition to detaining several individuals for questioning, law enforcement teams have executed multiple search warrants and confiscated several firearms as part of the rapid response. Authorities have not yet formally released the names or specific criminal charges of those held.

Tributes and Condolences Pour In

The sudden killing of the veteran officer has drawn expressions of grief and outrage from leadership across the Territory.

Statement from VIPD Commissioner Mario M. Brooks

In a official statement issued to the department, Police Commissioner Mario M. Brooks memorialized Charles as a selfless public servant:

“Officer Charles dedicated his life to public service, answering the call to protect, serve, and uphold the peace of our islands. His commitment to the badge and his unwavering dedication to the citizens of the Virgin Islands served as a shining example of honor, integrity, and selflessness… The legacy Officer Charles leaves behind will never be forgotten.”

Statement from Governor Albert Bryan Jr. & Lt. Gov. Tregenza A. Roach

Governor Bryan expressed profound shock and anger at the loss of a key member of the executive security team:

“I am shocked, heartbroken and angered by the tragic shooting death of Executive Security Officer Eustace Charles. Officer Charles was a valued member of the Virgin Islands Police Department’s Executive Security Unit and a dedicated member of the Office of the Governor family. He was assigned to the lieutenant governor’s security detail and served with professionalism, commitment and a deep sense of responsibility. “This heinous act of violence has taken a valued life and shaken our government family. I share the anger and disbelief felt by so many across our community, and I expect a thorough investigation to ensure that the person or persons responsible are swiftly brought to justice.”

Following the announcement, the Roach–Francis gubernatorial campaign officially postponed its scheduled St. Croix motorcade out of respect for Officer Charles’ memory and service.

How to Assist Investigators

Authorities continue to urge anyone with additional information, home video footage, or details regarding the ambush in Williams Delight to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-778-2211, call 911, or submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).