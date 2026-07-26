VIPD Officer Fatally Shot in Williams Delight Vehicle; FBI Joins Homicide Investigation

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ST. CROIX — A veteran Virgin Islands Police Department officer was shot to death inside a vehicle early Sunday morning in Estate Williams Delight, prompting a joint homicide investigation by local authorities and federal agents.

The victim was identified as 51-year-old Eustace Charles, an officer assigned to the VIPD’s Executive Security Unit (ESU).

According to authorities, the 911 Emergency Call Center received report of gunfire in the residential neighborhood at approximately 5:50 a.m. Responding officers arrived at the scene to find Charles unresponsive inside a stationary vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Technicians dispatched to the location confirmed he exhibited no vital signs.

A Crime Scene Investigation vehicle, emergency personnel, and local detectives cordoned off the narrow residential road in Williams Delight on Sunday morning as forensic technicians processed physical evidence around parked vehicles near the scene.

VIPD Police Commissioner Mario Brooks issued a statement Sunday expressing condolences to Charles’ family and fellow officers while delivering a direct ultimatum to the unidentified shooter.

“We offer our deepest, most sincere condolences to Officer Charles’ family, loved ones, and friends during this unimaginable time of grief,” Brooks said. “Officer Charles served his community with honor and dedication, and his sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Addressing the missing perpetrator directly, Brooks warned that law enforcement will bring the full force of regional and federal manpower to bear.

“To the suspect currently at large, I only have three words for you: ‘Turn yourself in,'” Brooks stated. “We will not rest, we will not slow down, and we will use every resource available until we catch you.”

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-778-2211, call 911, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).