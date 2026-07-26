Search Intensifies for North Carolina Physical Therapist Missing in Grenada After Beach Swim

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada — A search and rescue operation is underway across the southern coast of Grenada following the disappearance of an American tourist and physical therapist from North Carolina.

Elizabeth “Liz” Waddell, 44, of Cary, North Carolina, was last seen on Wednesday, July 22, at Grand Anse Beach in St. George’s. Waddell had traveled to the Caribbean island for a vacation.

Family friends reported that Waddell walked down to a pier at Grand Anse Beach to go for a swim, leaving her towel behind. She never returned to retrieve her belongings.

Community and Family Issue Urgent Pleas

Waddell is the founder of Art of Movement Physical Therapy in North Carolina and holds a doctorate in physical therapy from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She also works as an instructor at Aradia Fitness, which called news of her disappearance “disheartening” and asked the public for prayers for her safe return.

Her husband, Cailen Waddell, issued an impassioned plea on social media as he traveled to Grenada to join local search efforts.

“I am on my way there now to help search,” Waddell wrote. “I expect nothing less than Liz’s safe return — so please send your love, light, thoughts, and prayers our way.”

Close friends described Waddell as adventurous, gregarious, and deeply rooted in her community.

“She’ll see kids playing in the park as she’s walking or exercising… and she’ll start kicking the ball with them,” family friend Amanda Romano-Harmon told reporters. “Everybody’s a friend for Liz. We are trying not to leave any stone unturned.”

Police Appeal to Mariners and Coastline Residents

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) released a missing person bulletin detailing Waddell as 5 feet 5 inches tall with a medium build. While recent photos depict her with short blonde hair, authorities also circulated images showing her with pink hair to assist the public in identification.

Local authorities have concentrated search operations along the shoreline and adjacent waters near Grand Anse.

“We specially appeal to fishermen, boat operators, and residents along the southern coastline to report any sightings or relevant information that may assist in locating Ms. Waddell,” the Royal Grenada Police Force stated in an official advisory.

The U.S. Department of State confirmed it is aware of reports regarding the missing American citizen and is liaising with foreign authorities and family representatives.

Contact Information for Tips

The Royal Grenada Police Force urges anyone with information regarding Elizabeth Waddell’s location to contact: