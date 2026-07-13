By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Territory pet owners are being urged to immediately check their pantries after federal regulators announced a nationwide recall of a popular wet dog food brand. The safety alert comes with a disturbing twist: the affected cans failed quality control and were supposed to be destroyed, but were instead fraudulently intercepted and sold into the marketplace.

Mars Petcare US, Inc. issued the voluntary recall for specific lots of PEDIGREE® Can High Protein Chopped Chicken & Duck Flavor (13.2-ounce cans) after confirming the product may contain sharp metal and plastic foreign material.

Because the contaminated food was sold through unauthorized, black-market distribution channels following its theft, officials warn that typical retail tracking records do not exist, making it critical for consumers to manually verify their cans.

The Black Market Diversion

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the affected batches failed to meet the manufacturer’s rigorous safety and quality standards during standard processing. Mars Petcare shipped the defective lots to a specialized third-party vendor specifically to have them destroyed.

However, an internal investigation revealed that the inventory was secretly and illegally diverted before destruction, entering standard retail and online commerce networks across the United States. Mars Petcare is currently working alongside federal law enforcement authorities to determine how the unauthorized distribution scheme occurred.

How to Identify the Affected Products

The recall is strictly limited to two distinct lot numbers of the 13.2 oz. High Protein Chopped Chicken & Duck Flavor wet dog food. No other Pedigree varieties, flavors, or dry foods are affected.

Local pet owners should inspect the bottom of their cans for the following lot codes:

Lot Code: 613C3KKCFC

613C3KKCFC Lot Code: 613C1KKCFC

Severe Health Risks to Pets

The potential presence of sharp metal fragments and hard plastic inside the wet food poses a severe medical hazard to animals. If a dog ingests these foreign bodies, the health risks include:

Acute choking hazards

Internal lacerations or cuts to the mouth, throat, and stomach lining

Severe, potentially fatal blockages within the gastrointestinal tract

To date, Mars Petcare reports that no pet injuries or illnesses have been officially reported in connection with the diverted lots.

What USVI Consumers Should Do

If you discover you have purchased one of these contaminated lots, stop feeding it to your animals immediately. Discard the food in a secure garbage receptacle where stray animals cannot access it.

For Replacements or Refunds: Consumers can contact Pedigree Consumer Care directly at 1-800-525-5273 to initiate a product replacement. The helpline is active Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM CST, and weekends from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM CST. Pet owners can also file claims online at www.pedigree.com/update .

Consumers can contact Pedigree Consumer Care directly at to initiate a product replacement. The helpline is active Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM CST, and weekends from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM CST. Pet owners can also file claims online at . Veterinary Care: If your dog has already consumed food from these specific lots and is exhibiting signs of lethargy, vomiting, painful abdomen, or blood in their stool, contact a veterinarian immediately.

Pedigree Dog Food Recall Video

This broadcast clip summarizes the active FDA enforcement metrics regarding the diverted Mars Petcare inventory.