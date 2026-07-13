COURT WATCH: WEAPONS ASSAULT AND FELONY SEXUAL CONTACT CHARGES FILED IN ST. THOMAS SUPERIOR COURT

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Two men face serious felony charges in separate criminal cases filed in the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands on St. Thomas, including allegations of assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree unlawful sexual contact.

A busy Monday at the St. Thomas/St. John Superior Court saw prosecutors formally lodge serious felony charges in separate cases, with both defendants scheduled to appear before a magistrate judge for their Advice of Rights.

Dangerous Weapon and Felony Assault Charges Filed

In the first case, local prosecutors officially filed three criminal charges against Lameak Wilkins on the afternoon of Monday, July 13, 2026. According to official public docket entries, the charges stem from an alleged incident occurring earlier that day.

Wilkins faces two counts of third-degree assault, categorized under local statutes as assaults with the intent to commit a felony and assault with a deadly weapon. Additionally, prosecutors charged Wilkins with carrying or using a dangerous weapon with the intent to use it during the commission of a crime. All three charges are classified as lesser felonies under Virgin Islands law.

Felony Sexual Contact Prosecution

In a separate and unrelated matter filed later that afternoon, prosecutors formally charged Khalen Blyden with one count of first-degree unlawful sexual contact. The charge is classified as a standard felony under territorial law.

If convicted of the first-degree charge, Blyden faces a maximum statutory penalty of up to 15 years in prison. Like the weapons case, the public docket lists the offense date as Monday, July 13, 2026.

Facing the Magistrate

Wilkins and Blyden are each scheduled to make their initial court appearances for separate Advice of Rights hearings on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, starting at 1:00 p.m.

The proceedings are scheduled to take place before Magistrate Judge Julie S. Todman in Magistrate Division Room MG-3 on St. Thomas.

During these initial hearings, the court will formally read the charges, address legal representation, and determine bail conditions for both men as their cases move forward.

Each defendant remains in official custody as they await their day in court.