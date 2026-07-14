MURDER, MAYHEM, AND THEFT: Inside a Packed 48 Hours on the St. Croix Criminal Docket

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

KINGSHILL — From cold-blooded murder allegations to domestic battery and high-stakes grand larceny, St. Croix’s justice system was pushed to its limits this week as a parade of defendants marched before Presiding Judge Yolan C. Brow Ross to face the music.

The Superior Court of the Virgin Islands on St. Croix has a heavy criminal docket, ranging from first-degree murder hearings to domestic violence and grand larceny charges. Presiding Judge Yolan C. Brow Ross oversaw the proceedings, which took place on July 13 and July 14, 2026.

The wheels of justice continue to roll steadily on St. Croix as the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands addressed a wide spectrum of felony and misdemeanor offenses earlier this week. Over consecutive days of hearings, several defendants made appearances to answer to charges of extreme violence, property theft, and domestic disputes.

Here is a breakdown of the docket from the latest court sessions:

Monday, July 13, 2026

Presiding Judge Yolan C. Brow Ross heard several critical criminal cases on Monday:

Brian Schooler (Case No. SX-2026-CR-00153): Appeared for a hearing on charges of first-degree murder under 14 V.I.C. 922(a)(1) . Schooler is being represented by the Office of the Territorial Public Defender, with the Virgin Islands Department of Justice prosecuting.

Appeared for a hearing on charges of first-degree murder under . Schooler is being represented by the Office of the Territorial Public Defender, with the Virgin Islands Department of Justice prosecuting. Jahnigh Gonsalves (Case No. SX-2026-CR-00156): Faced a hearing for charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder under 14 V.I.C. 922(a)(1) and 14 V.I.C. 331(1) . Gonsalves is represented by the public defender’s office.

Faced a hearing for charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder under and . Gonsalves is represented by the public defender’s office. Arielle Flores (Case No. SX-2026-CR-00161): Appeared for an Advice of Rights hearing on domestic violence charges under 16 V.I.C. 91(b)(9) .

Appeared for an Advice of Rights hearing on domestic violence charges under . Nataly Garfield (Case No. SX-2026-CR-00162): Appeared for an Advice of Rights hearing on domestic violence assault and battery charges under 16 V.I.C. 91(b)(1)(2).

Tuesday, July 14, 2026

The court shifted its focus towards property-related offenses on Tuesday morning, with Judge Brow Ross presiding over Advice of Rights hearings in Courtroom CR-103:

Delroy Tonge (Case No. SX-2026-CR-00163): Presented for an Advice of Rights hearing for grand larceny under 14 V.I.C. 1083(a)(1) , which involves the alleged unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more. He is represented by the public defender.

Presented for an Advice of Rights hearing for grand larceny under , which involves the alleged unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more. He is represented by the public defender. Joannes Francois (Case No. SX-2026-CR-00164): Also appeared for an Advice of Rights hearing on grand larceny charges under 14 V.I.C. 1083(a)(1). Francois is represented by the public defender’s office as well.

The Virgin Islands Department of Justice, through the Office of the Attorney General, is prosecuting all cases as the territory takes firm steps towards ensuring community safety and upholding the law.