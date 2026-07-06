Cruz Bay J’ouvert Melee Ends in Physical Assault on Uniform Police Detail

Crowd Violence Spoils Early Morning Cultural Festivities

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

CRUZ BAY — The holiday weekend strain extended across the water to St. John, where the large-scale cultural gatherings of the annual Celebration J’ouvert event devolved into intense crowd violence.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:00 a.m. in the vicinity of the Lumber Yard in Cruz Bay, where a police detective was assigned to active foot patrol, fully outfitted in tactical uniform clothing with the word “POLICE” prominently displayed alongside her department-issued badge and firearm.

A Combative Suspect Launches a Direct Attack on Law Enforcement

While working to maintain control of a highly volatile, disorderly crowd and separate multiple physical altercations involving members of the public, the detective spotted an adult female, Carla Jeffers, aggressively fighting with a uniform officer. Jeffers was observed loudly screaming, tensing her body, and violently pushing and pulling away from the officer in a frantic bid to break through the security line to attack someone in the crowd. The detective immediately stepped in to assist her fellow officer, issuing loud, clear verbal commands for Jeffers to step back.

Instead of complying, Jeffers completely redirected her rage toward the detective, swinging her arms in a wild, violent frenzy and striking the detective multiple times directly in the chest area. Despite being informed multiple times that she was under arrest for assault and obstruction, Jeffers refused to place her hands behind her back, actively resisting by tensing her limbs and shunting officers with the weight of her body.

Chemical Exposure and Forensic Processing

She was eventually subdued, handcuffed, and escorted to the Jurgen Command Police Station. Upon arrival, Jeffers began complaining of a severe burning sensation in her face, a direct result of being exposed to law enforcement pepper spray during the chaotic street melee.

After being provided water to rinse her eyes, she was transported to the Myrah Keating Smith Community Health Center for medical evaluation, where she was treated for chemical irritation and minor abrasions.

Jeffers was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections under a $1,000 bail guideline assessment, facing formal charges of Aggravated Assault and Battery Upon an Officer, Interfering with an Officer Discharging her Duties, and Disturbing the Peace.

Video showed violent scrum in Cruz Bay, St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands (Credit: Facebook / Kimbra Willett)