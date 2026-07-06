Viral Video of Brutal 3 a.m. Ferry Dock Ambush Leads to Arrest of St. Thomas Woman

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A brutal late-night brawl at a ferry terminal that was captured on video and widely shared across social media has led to the arrest of a 21-year-old local woman, authorities announced.

Detectives with the Virgin Islands Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau arrested Kahiyla Charles, charging her with third-degree assault and disturbance of the peace following the July 1 incident at the Urman Victor Fredericks Terminal, commonly known as the Red Hook Dock.

According to police, the physical altercation erupted just after 3:00 a.m. at the bustling transit hub, which connects St. Thomas to neighboring St. John and acts as a gateway for travelers looking to escape to Caribbean destinations, including the tranquil shores of St. Croix.

Investigators say a female victim sustained significant head and facial injuries after being ambushed and physically assaulted by Charles and several other individuals, a group that reportedly included multiple minors.

The beating gained widespread attention after bystander footage of the melee began circulating heavily on social media platforms. Detectives were able to use the viral video to positively identify Charles as one of the primary participants in the assault, police said.

Following her arrest, Charles’s bail was set at $25,000.

Authorities emphasized that the investigation is far from over. With the mobile footage still being analyzed, the VIPD stated it fully anticipates making additional arrests as they identify the remaining individuals and minors involved in the attack.

Local officials expressed gratitude to the community for the influx of tips that led to the swift identification of the first suspect, noting that public cooperation is vital in handling such brazen acts of public violence.

Anyone with additional information, photos, or video regarding the altercation is urged to contact the VIPD Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, call 911, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers VI at 1-800-222-8477.