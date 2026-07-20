DOLLY DYNAMO: Woman Accused Of Using Hand Cart To Smash Four Vehicles, House In St. John Domestic Rampage

DOLLY DYNAMO: Woman Accused Of Using Hand Cart To Smash Four Vehicles, House In St. John Domestic Rampage

Midnight Meltdown At Estate Enighed Leaves Trail Of Destruction, Self-Inflicted Wounds, And Immediate Arrest

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ESTATE ENIGHED — What began as an late-night avoidance strategy at a St. John service station descended into a destructive domestic rampage, leaving four vehicles smashed, home surveillance cameras shattered, and a woman in police custody.

Gregoria Roderky Zapata Mateo, 36, was arrested by Virgin Islands Police Department officers and charged with two counts of destruction of property and three counts of damaging a vehicle under domestic violence statutes. Under local domestic violence mandates, no bail was set pending her initial appearance in Superior Court.

According to court filings, the incident began unfolding around 9:00 p.m. on Friday, July 17, when an acquaintance spotted Mateo at the Midway Gas Station on St. John and immediately left the area to avoid confrontation.

The tension erupted roughly three hours later.

Around midnight, Mateo allegedly arrived at a residential compound in Estate Enighed, armed herself with a heavy-duty transport dolly, and went on a systematic destruction spree across the yard.

ER Confession And Psychiatric Transfer

According to a sworn probable cause affidavit filed by VIPD Detective Jermaine Carty, Mateo used the metal hand cart to smash the windshields, back glass, and bodywork of four separate vehicles parked on the property:

A black Honda CR-V

A red Toyota Tundra

A black Toyota RAV4

A white Mitsubishi Montero

Beyond the automotive carnage, investigators noted that exterior home windows were shattered, patio furniture was overturned, property surveillance cameras were knocked out, and a clothes dryer on the porch was completely flipped on its side.

When officers and emergency medical personnel located Mateo in the emergency room at the Myrah Keating-Smith Community Health Center shortly after 1:00 a.m., she was suffering from deep lacerations to her right arm sustained during the glass-shattering melee.

While clinic staff worked through a language barrier to assess her injuries, Mateo offered a blunt explanation for her wounds to the attending nurse: “I break everything in the house,” according to court documents.

Due to the nature of her self-inflicted injuries, attending physicians initially placed Mateo on an emergency hold and transferred her to the Behavioral Health Unit at the Schneider Regional Medical Center on St. Thomas for a full psychiatric evaluation.

Video Surveillance & No-Bail Processing

While Mateo was undergoing medical evaluation on St. Thomas, the property owner presented investigators at the Leander Jurgen Command with clear security camera footage documenting the entire incident. The video captured the midnight rampage in full detail, depicting Mateo wielding the transport dolly as a sledgehammer against the vehicles, structure, and security hardware.

VIPD detectives instructed hospital staff to place a formal hold on Mateo’s medical chart, requesting immediate notification prior to her discharge.

At approximately 1:13 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, hospital personnel alerted officers that Mateo was cleared for release. VIPD officers took her into custody at Schneider Regional Medical Center and transported her to the Central Command Police Station on St. Thomas for formal booking and processing.

Mateo was subsequently remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Alexander A. Farrelly Justice Center pending her Advise of Rights hearing in St. Thomas Superior Court.