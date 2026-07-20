POLITICAL BLAME GAME: Bryan Defends Record As Federal HUD Freeze Escalates Into Primary Campaign Flashpoint

Governor Calls HUD Action An ‘Overreach’ Learned Through Mainland Media, While Delegate Plaskett Seizes On Agency Mismanagement At Start Of Early Voting

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A blistering federal intervention by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) suspending the Virgin Islands Housing Finance Authority (VIHFA) from future federal funding has exploded into a full-scale political firefight between Government House and Washington.

The suspension—which blocks VIHFA from accessing future disaster recovery funds pending an investigation into widespread financial mismanagement, dismal project completion rates, and historical contract fraud—has placed the Bryan-Roach administration on the defensive during a critical election window.

CAMPAIGN FLASHPOINT: Delegate Stacey Plaskett addresses supporters on the campaign trail as early primary voting gets underway. Plaskett seized on HUD’s $1.3 billion disaster fund freeze to criticize executive oversight, turning the federal housing investigation into a central debate point in the gubernatorial race. (WTJX-PBS Channel 12)

The Federal Hammer: Empty Promises & ‘0%’ Progress

At the heart of HUD’s freeze is an abysmal track record of recovery post-Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

According to metrics released by HUD and highlighted by Delegate Stacey Plaskett, VIHFA has sat on nearly $2 billion in federal disaster recovery and Community Development Block Grant Mitigation (CDBG-DR-MIT) funds while delivering practically zero completed infrastructure:

Housing Mitigation Projects: 0% completed out of 329 projected units.

0% completed out of 329 projected units. Economic Revitalization: 0% completed out of 18 planned properties.

0% completed out of 18 planned properties. Electrical Grid Resiliency: Less than 1% of the $35.7 million allocation spent through May 2026.

Federal officials cited a pattern of “blatant mismanagement,” false certifications, and high internal administrative spending while disaster victims remain in limbo.

Governor Bryan’s Defense: ‘Sensationalized’ & No Advance Warning

Standing before reporters at Government House, an visibly weathered Governor Albert Bryan Jr. pushed back against the federal suspension, framing it as an abrupt administrative “overreach” and questioning the motives behind its public release.

Bryan openly admitted that neither he nor the Office of the Governor received direct advance notice from HUD, stating he first learned of the federal hammer when a Fox News report broke the story on Monday morning.

“It’s kind of a shock today to read a letter coming to the HFA from an individual who I’ve never met, never had a conversation with, never got a warning letter,” Bryan declared, labeling HUD’s handling of the matter as “unprofessional” and “sensationalized.”

Bryan argued that the deficiencies cited by federal auditors stem from issues “two or three years ago” that have since been rectified by current VIHFA leadership. He pointed to complex federal matching requirements and mainland bureaucracy as the primary culprits behind recovery delays, asserting that current federal funds already in hand remain safe while the Territory prepares a formal appeal.

Plaskett Pounces: Campaign Drama Hits Early Voting

Delegate Stacey Plaskett—who is actively running for Governor alongside Senate President Milton Potter—wasted no time leveraging the federal suspension as proof of systemic executive failure.

In a coordinated press response, Plaskett emphasized that while current housing vouchers and existing project funds aren’t canceled, the federal freeze shuts the door on future recovery dollars until local government proves basic fiscal accountability.

“The Virgin Islands cannot afford four more years of failed oversight, weak accountability, and business as usual,” Plaskett’s campaign stated, noting that her Washington office immediately contacted the House Financial Services Committee and HUD leadership to navigate the fallout.

The Big Picture: A Territory in the Crosshairs

The collision of HUD’s freeze with the opening day of early voting creates a perfect storm for Territory leadership.

While Governor Bryan attempts to reassure residents that local housing operations won’t grind to a halt, the reality remains stark: federal authorities have drawn a firm line in the sand over billions in unspent disaster aid. Whether HUD’s action is a long-overdue enforcement of federal accountability or a politically timed grenade, local residents waiting on resilient housing and grid updates are the ones left caught in the middle.