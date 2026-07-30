Execution-Style Beach Murder in Puerto Rico Leaves Expat Community Demanding Answers

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

LUQUILLO, PUERTO RICO — A tragic and unsettling homicide on the northeast coast of Puerto Rico has sent shockwaves through the regional Caribbean community, raising fresh concerns about beach safety and law enforcement responsiveness in neighboring territories.

Tyler Wilkin, a 35-year-old Ohio native who relocated to Puerto Rico in January 2024, was found dead with a single gunshot wound to the back of the head on July 10 near Playa La Selva, a secluded coastal reserve in Luquillo.

While Puerto Rico Police Bureau detectives continue to investigate, no suspects have been publicly named—leaving loved ones and local expats scrambling for answers in what many describe as a deeply chilling case.

‘The Howler Is Back’: Chilling Final Messages

Wilkin, an avid outdoorsman known across his circle for his deep love of hiking, camping, and fishing, had set up camp at Playa La Selva on July 8 to secure a popular campsite ahead of the weekend.

According to his girlfriend, Iva Mo, Wilkin regularly frequented the site and sent photos and videos showing his setup and catch-and-cook activities over his first two days. However, his routine updates soon turned eerie.

In his final messages to a friend, Wilkin noted an erratic individual near his campsite setting off fireworks and howling into the night. On the morning of July 9, he reported hearing the strange sounds for a second night. By 2:00 a.m. on July 10, Wilkin sent a last text: “The howler is back… Oh, this guy is getting rowdy lol.”

Hours later, a passerby discovered Wilkin’s body in the mangroves about five minutes from his tent, facing the ocean.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS (JULY 8–10) ┌─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ JULY 8: Dropped off at Playa La Selva campsite with gear │ ├─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ JULY 9 (Early AM): Texts friends about "howling" and fireworks │ ├─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ JULY 10 (2:00 AM): Final message: "The howler is back... rowdy" │ ├─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ JULY 10 (6:00 AM): Body discovered on beach; execution-style │ └─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

Frustration Over Official Investigation

As news of the execution-style killing spread, frustration mounted over the pace and communication of the local police response. Close friends and family members reported hitting roadblocks when attempting to get detailed updates from local precincts in Luquillo.

The friction has prompted family back in Ohio to contact state officials, while friends on the island have rallied to finance their own justice.

“He wasn’t just a victim of a homicide. He was the love of my life, my best friend. Tyler deserved to come home, and he deserves answers,” Mo told local outlets.

Community Rallies to Fund Private Investigation

With local authorities releasing few official details, Wilkin’s inner circle launched a crowdfund to hire a private investigator and conduct independent forensics. The effort quickly surpassed $25,000, underscoring the strong network Wilkin built since moving to the island.

Friends believe the individual responsible may have been suffering from a mental health crisis or under the influence of narcotics, citing the erratic behavioral details Wilkin shared shortly before he was killed. However, law enforcement officials have not confirmed a motive or verified those claims as the investigation remains open.

For residents and expats across the broader Caribbean, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the safety vulnerabilities present even in prized, seemingly serene coastal sanctuaries.

Anyone with information regarding unusual activity or individuals near Playa La Selva in Luquillo between July 8 and July 10 is urged to contact the Puerto Rico Police Bureau or submit an anonymous tip.