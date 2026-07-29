Wanted Suspect Samuel Rivera Jr. In Custody After Gunfire Incident and Hospital Escape in St. Croix

Wanted Suspect Samuel Rivera Jr. In Custody After Gunfire Incident and Hospital Escape in St. Croix

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ESTATE RICHMOND, ST. CROIX — A 29-year-old man wanted by law enforcement is back in police custody after a reported gunfire incident near a local church, a brief escape from hospital grounds, and his ultimate surrender to authorities.

Officers with the Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) arrested Samuel Rivera Jr. on charges of First-Degree Reckless Endangerment, Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm, and Escape from Custody.

Discharging of Shots in Richmond

The incident began on July 26, 2026, at approximately 6:46 a.m., when the VITEMA 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched officers to investigate reports of gunshots fired in the Estate Richmond area.

Upon arrival near the Ebenezer Methodist Church, responding officers observed two male individuals, one of whom appeared to be carrying a firearm. Despite explicit verbal commands from law enforcement, one of the men walked into a nearby Richmond residence where officers suspected he was attempting to conceal the weapon.

Officers detained the individual, identified as Samuel Rivera Jr., at the scene. While Rivera was held, police secured a telephonic search warrant for the home from the Virgin Islands Superior Court. Upon executing the court-authorized search, officers recovered a firearm and spent shell casings.

Medical Evaluation and Escape

Rivera was initially transported to the Ancilmo D. Marshall Command Police Station for booking. However, while in police custody, he complained of severe chest pains.

VIPD officers transported Rivera to the Governor Juan F. Luis Hospital for medical evaluation. While being escorted out of the facility following his medical assessment, Rivera managed to escape from police custody.

Surrender and Remand

Following his escape, Rivera subsequently turned himself in at the Ancilmo D. Marshall Command Police Station.

He was then transported to the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Station, where he was formally processed and booked. Bail was set at $30,000 as per chart.

Unable to post bail, Rivera was remanded to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove pending his Advice of Rights hearing.