HEALTH ALERT: Nearly 1.6 Million Dozen White And Brown Shell Eggs Recalled Nationwide Over Salmonella Risk

HEALTH ALERT: Nearly 1.6 Million Dozen White And Brown Shell Eggs Recalled Nationwide Over Salmonella Risk

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

WASHINGTON — Federal health officials have issued a widespread consumer warning after Midwest Poultry Services, L.P. initiated a voluntary recall of nearly 1.6 million dozen white and brown shell eggs due to potential contamination with Salmonella Enteritidis.

The national recall affects approximately 1,589,577 dozen eggs produced at the company’s Texas facilities.

While no confirmed human illnesses have been reported to date, federal regulators are urging shoppers to inspect their refrigerators immediately.

Affected Retailers and Distribution

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the potentially contaminated eggs were distributed to both foodservice operators and major retail grocery chains between June 6 and July 3, 2026.

The primary retail outlets carrying the impacted products include:

Kroger stores located across southern markets

stores located across southern markets Brookshire Grocery locations (including Brookshire’s and Simple Truth product lines)

locations (including Brookshire’s and Simple Truth product lines) Various independent grocers and regional food suppliers

The recalled packages carry “sell-by” or “best-by” dates ranging from July 20, 2026, through August 17, 2026.

How to Identify Recalled Egg Cartons

Consumers holding white shell or brown cage-free shell eggs should examine the side panel of their cartons for specific plant coding printed in date-ink.

The recall strictly applies to egg cartons displaying the following identifiers:

Plant Code Number: P-1950 or 0840962

or Julian Date Range: Between 157 and 184

If a carton matches these specific codes, authorities urge consumers not to consume, cook, or bake with the eggs.

Health Hazards of Salmonella Enteritidis

Salmonella Enteritidis is a dangerous bacterium capable of contaminating eggs both internally during formation or externally on the shell.

Infection can trigger salmonellosis, causing severe symptoms within 12 to 72 hours of exposure, including:

High fever and chills

Severe abdominal cramps and nausea

Persistent vomiting and diarrhea

While healthy adults typically recover within a week, Salmonella poses life-threatening risks to high-risk populations, including young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with compromised immune systems. In extreme cases, the bacteria can enter the bloodstream, causing systemic infections.

What Consumers Should Do

Consumers who discover recalled eggs in their homes should discard them immediately or return the carton to the store of purchase for a full refund.

Midwest Poultry Services has temporarily halted production and distribution from its Texas farms while federal inspectors conduct root-cause environmental testing.

Consumers seeking additional information regarding the recall can contact Midwest Poultry Services directly at 574-405-9531 during standard business hours.