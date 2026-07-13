INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY: Unidentified Male Body Recovered From Coral Bay Harbor

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press News Reporter

ST. JOHN — The Virgin Islands Police Department has launched an investigation after an unidentified male was found deceased in the waters of Coral Bay Harbor on St. John on Sunday morning. Authorities are currently working to verify the identity of the deceased and establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death.

Emergency responders and local authorities are investigating the discovery of a deceased individual recovered from the waters of St. John over the weekend.

According to official reports from the Virgin Islands Police Department, authorities were notified of a body floating in Coral Bay Harbor on Sunday, July 12, 2026, at approximately 10:26 a.m. Responding officers made immediate contact at the scene with a citizen who reported initially observing the body while in the area.

A localized search of the immediate waters was conducted by emergency personnel, who located an unidentified Caucasian male floating face down in the harbor. Members of St. John Rescue successfully extracted the individual from the water, where it was determined that the male exhibited no vital signs.

The active investigation into the incident remains ongoing as territorial forensic and detective bureaus work to establish a positive identification and determine the formal cause of death.

Police officials are urging anyone who may possess information regarding the timeline of events or the identity of the individual to contact the appropriate authorities immediately. Information can be shared directly by calling 911, the Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 (extensions 5553, 5554, 5555, or 5556), the Chief’s Office at 340-715-5546, or the Commissioner’s Office at 340-715-5506.