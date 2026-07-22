MAN CHARGED WITH THIRD-DEGREE ASSAULT AFTER ALLEGEDLY POINTING WEAPON AT PEDESTRIANS NEAR ST. THOMAS SCHOOL

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ST. THOMAS — An unhoused man is facing felony assault and weapons charges after allegedly terrorizing motorists and pedestrians by brandishing a handgun near an elementary school over several days.

Pedro Daniel Morla-Solano was arrested on July 21, 2026, following an investigation into repeated complaints near Ulla F. Muller Elementary School. He has been charged with Third-Degree Assault, Possessing a Firearm During a Crime of Violence, and Disturbance of the Peace.

Days of Citizen Complaints Ignored

According to a probable cause fact sheet filed in the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands, the Virgin Islands Police Department received numerous complaints between July 15 and July 21 regarding a man loitering along the roadway near Ulla F. Muller Elementary School.

Callers reported that Morla-Solano was harassing people in the area and drawing what appeared to be a handgun, pointing the weapon at passing cars and pedestrians.

The situation escalated on Monday evening when 911 dispatchers received calls stating that the suspect had brandished a firearm toward a pedestrian walking with children, as well as an approaching motorist who attempted to check on the neighborhood children. The motorist reported seeing the suspect pull a gun from his waistband, forcing the driver to accelerate away in fear.

Tree-Side Arrest and Evidence Recovery

On Tuesday evening, detectives with the Criminal Investigation Bureau and patrol officers searched the gut area adjacent to the school where Morla-Solano was known to stay.

Officers observed Morla-Solano emerging from beneath a tree. During a search of his immediate living space, police recovered a handgun lying directly next to his cellular telephone and prescription medication.

While Morla-Solano told officers the item was only a BB gun, police noted that it closely resembled an authentic firearm. Because the weapon was used to place community members in fear of imminent injury, VIPD Forensics seized the object for formal examination and testing.

Hospital Refusal and Remand

Morla-Solano was transported to Schneider Regional Medical Center for medical evaluation. While at the hospital, detectives attempted to advise him of his constitutional rights, but Morla-Solano placed his fingers in his ears and refused to listen to the warning.

Following medical clearance, he was booked at the Richard N. Callwood Command and transferred to the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice of rights hearing in the Superior Court’s Magistrate Division. Court filings note that Morla-Solano has a prior criminal record on file.