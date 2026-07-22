UPPER LOVE MAN CHARGED WITH DOMESTIC ASSAULT AFTER ALLEGEDLY KICKING IN DOOR AND ATTACKING TENANTS

By: Virgin Islands Free Press News Desk

ST. CROIX — An Upper Love man is facing domestic violence and assault charges following a Monday night disturbance that required police intervention and ended in a physical altercation inside the home.

Stedroy Blake Jr. was arrested on July 20, 2026, and charged with Simple Assault and Battery/Domestic Violence, as well as Disturbance of the Peace by Threats/Domestic Violence.

Midnight Disturbance in Upper Love

According to a probable cause fact sheet filed in the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands, officers with the Virgin Islands Police Department were dispatched to the Upper Love residence at approximately 10:41 p.m. on July 20 to investigate a verbal dispute.

Upon arrival, officers reported that Blake was visibly intoxicated, holding a green beer bottle, and shouting obscene language while threatening to kill the occupants over an ongoing dispute regarding housing and rent payments. Police advised all parties to separate for the night to allow the situation to de-escalate.

Forced Entry and Physical Violence

Shortly after officers prepared to clear the scene, they observed Blake run back into the residence. Police immediately heard loud noises resembling items being thrown and broken inside the structure.

Responding officers entered the home and observed Blake kicking open a bedroom door before physically attacking an adult occupant inside, striking them repeatedly in the face and neck. A second adult resident intervened to pull Blake off the victim, leading to a physical scuffle between the two men before officers were able to separate them and place Blake in handcuffs.

The victim reported severe neck pain and elevated blood pressure following the assault. Blake sustained facial swelling and bleeding during the physical struggle with the second resident.

Hospital Refusal and Court Proceedings

Blake was transported by police to the Juan F. Luis Hospital for medical evaluation regarding his facial injuries. Court documents indicate Blake was uncooperative and refused all treatment from emergency room staff, who noted a prior medical history of schizophrenia.

He was subsequently transported to the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Station for booking and processing. Blake was read his Miranda rights but refused to sign the acknowledgment.

Pursuant to the Virgin Islands domestic violence statute, no bail was set. Blake was remanded to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility pending his Advice of Rights hearing scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at the Kingshill Superior Court.

Prior Criminal History

Court documents indicate that Blake is no stranger to the Virgin Islands justice system. The recent arrest marks the latest in a long series of encounters with police and local courts on St. Croix, with official records noting a history of prior offenses and law enforcement contacts on file.